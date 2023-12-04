Yankees Winter Meetings Update: Brian Cashman and co. reportedly interested in Wandy Peralta reunion

It is going to be a massive offseason for the New York Yankees, who will be looking to bounce back from their dismal 2023 campaign. The club has already revamped its coaching staff by hiring Brad Ausmus as the team's new bench coach, as well as bringing in James Rowson as their new hitting coach.

Now, with all of their coaching staff issues resolved, the New York Yankees front office can start to address the current roster. The club will need to not only decide which of their current players will be key pieces for the upcoming season, but which players on the open market can help improve their chances of returning to the postseason.

"Yankees are one of many teams on Wandy Peralta, and they are hoping for a reunion" - @JonHeyman

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, one of the players the team is looking to bring back into the fold is Wandy Peralta. The 32-year-old relief pitcher's one-year contract that he signed with New York expired at the end of the 2023 season, currently making him an unrestricted free agent.

Now, it appears that New York will be looking to re-sign him this offseason, as the organization views him as an important member of the team's bullpen. That bullpen is an area that the Yankees will be looking to bolster this offseason, Clay Holmes and Jonathan Loáisiga are the two most established members.

"Jon Heyman reporting the Yankees are talking with Wandy Peralta in an effort to retain the LHP as a key piece of their bullpen." - @BronxBomberBall

Heyman also noted that even though New York is interested in a reunion with the relief pitcher, there are several other clubs reportedly interested in acquiring his services. This will only bode well for Wandy Peralta from a financial standpoint as the importance of the bullpen depth has only increased in recent years.

Wandy Peralta is one of many free agents linked to the Yankees this offseason

It goes without saying given the history and size of the fanbase that New York has that the team often finds itself at the forefront of free agent and trade rumors. This year is no different as the team has seemingly been linked to every available star this offseason, including the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Cody Bellinger.

Another superstar that they have heavily been linked to is Juan Soto, who the San Diego Padres seem determined to move. It was reported that over the weekend, the Friars made an offer to the Yankees in a potential Soto deal, that the front office allegedly turned down. It would have seen as many as seven different players head to San Diego, something New York couldn't justify.

