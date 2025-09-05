Yankes skipper Aaron Boone speaks out on Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s injury following early exit vs. Astros

New York Yankees slugger Jazz Chisholm Jr. had to exit the game after the fourth inning on Thursday, getting struck out on three pitches by Houston Astros ace Cristian Javier. Yankees manager Aaron Boone replaced the second baseman with Jose Caballero.Moments later, it was revealed that Jazz Chisholm Jr. had suffered a contusion in both knees on two separate plays. He suffered a left knee contusion during a play in the third inning when Jose Altuve’s helmet collided with his knee. Boone revealed that a second contusion on the right knee occurred after a grounder hit by Ramón Urías hit Chisholm hard.After the Yankees' 8-4 win, Boone spoke about the injury to the second baseman.&quot;It was just what happened in both places,&quot; Boone said. &quot;So we had the hard ground ball where he kind of slammed down on one of the knees. And then on the throw down to second, with the collision there, it was the other. So I don’t think it’s anything major. At least that’s the sense right now. But we’ll see how he’s doing tomorrow.&quot;Despite losing Jazz Chisholm Jr. early, Yankees won 8-4Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been one of the Yankees top hitters this season. Losing him early could have posed trouble for them, but they held on for the win, thanks to their offense coming good in key moments.Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon drew first blood, hitting an RBI single in the second inning. Houston responded with Yordan Alvarez's solo home run in the third inning. McMahon proved good once again as he launched a solo home run in the fifth inning. Cody Bellinger extended the Yankees' lead to 3-1 with an RBI single. Another run was scored after Houston committed a pitch clock violation, leading to an RBI walk.The Yankees made an error in the field, resulting in a run being scored in the sixth inning. Jesus Sanchez cut the deficit to 4-3 with a solo home run in the seventh inning. McMahon drove in his third run of the game with his second RBI single of the night. Trent Grisham went deep for a three-run home run in the eighth inning, sealing the game for good measure.While Alvarez drove in a run with an RBI single, it was too less for Houston to overcome as they lost 8-4.