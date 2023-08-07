Yasmani Grandal slapped Tim Anderson: Breaking down physical altercation between White Sox players

As it turns out, Jose Ramirez wasn't the first player to hit Tim Anderson this season, Yasmani Grandal was. The Chicago White Sox teammates reportedly got into a physical altercation just before the All-Star break. The White Sox season has been an absolute disaster on the field, and is apparently just as bad in the clubhouse.

Talkin' Baseball shared the report of the fight between Anderson and Grandal on Twitter.

Grandal walked over to Anderson and slapped him in the face



(via @shane_riordan) Yasmani Grandal wanted to leave the day before the All-Star break (he wasn't in the lineup) and Tim Anderson said (paraphrased): "Fuck him. If he doesn't want to be here I'll pay for his flight."Grandal walked over to Anderson and slapped him in the face

If these events happened as they were reported, it shows how fractured the Chicago White Sox are. A player leaving his team early for convience is one thing, assaulting a teammate is quite another. If Grandal had just complained without the physical response this would be a non-issue. It also shows Anderson was trying to speak as a leader on the team.

Foul Territory on Twitter pointed out that Grandal was one of the players helping Anderson off the field after his fight, so there doesn't seem to be bad blood.

News just keeps going from bad to worse for the White Sox.

2023 is a season to forget for Yasmani Grandal, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox

The White Sox weren't expected to be a championship team this year, but the season has been an embarassment. They are fighting on and off the field, but not for wins as a team. Manager Pedro Grifol doesn't seem to be steering the ship in the way any fan would want.

With the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins running away with the division, the White Sox are becoming a laughing stock.