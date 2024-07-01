"Yass daddy" - Lance Lynn's wife Dymin celebrates Cardinals ace pitcher's 1000th career strikeout at Busch Stadium

Cardinals ace Lance Lynn's wife, Dymin Lynn, was present in the stands at Busch Stadium to cheer on the starting pitcher as he powered through a resilient batting lineup of the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. The game turned into an even more special one for the Lynns as the veteran pitcher recorded the 1,000th strikeout of his MLB career.

Celebrating her husband's feat, Dymin took to her Instagram account to post a story about the same. She captioned her story as:

"Yass daddy"

Lynn pitched six shutout innings while giving up just two hits and striking out six to help the Cardinals claim the 2-0 win.

Dymin and Lance Lynn dated for several years before tying the knot on January 18, 2020, at Graystone Quarry in Tennessee. She works as a blog writer, sharing important moments of her life while always writing motivational stories for her fans. Her most famous blog post is "Dymin in the Rough."

Together, the couple has four kids: three daughters and a son. Their eldest daughter, Mia Jane Lynn, is from Lance's first marriage with ex-University of Mississippi softball player Lauren Grill.

Dymin and Lance Lynn's second daughter, named Lively Michael, was born in February 2019. The duo then welcomed another daughter, Rumer Elizabeth, in October 2020 and were finally blessed with a son, who is their youngest child, named Judge Ryder, in October 2022.

Lance Lynn's wife, Dymin, enjoyed a fun day out at Busch Stadium alongside her peers

Lance Lynn's wife participated in the mascot race at Busch Stadium on Friday, ahead of Game 2 of the four-game series between St. Louis and the Cincinnati Reds. She dressed up as a farm animal along with her peers to participate in the fun-filled race.

She posted the video on her Instagram account with the caption:

"Thankful I have friends that match my freak (dress up like corn, cows, pigs and bulls in 90+ degree weather to race in front of thousands of people)"

Lynn, who is 4-3 for the season with a 3.59 ERA, 84 strikeouts, and 1.30 WHIP, will make his next start on the road in Game 2 of the four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday.