"What news we spreading?"; "Embarrassing" - Astros fans lash out at team’s recent post amid victory against Yankees

On Thursday, the Houston Astros were finally able to outduel the New York Yankees. After dropping back-to-back games, the Astros avoided the sweep by winning the third and last game of the series 4-3.

With the win, the Astros improved to 13-24, while the Yankees dropped to 25-14. The club is still placed fifth in the AL West and they need to stitch together a series of wins if they want to keep their postseason dreams alive.

The way the team in orange has started the season has left a sour taste for fans and a win is not going to cut it. Despite the win, the prevalent sentiment on social media is negative and it seems it is going to take more than just odd wins for the Astros to earn the fans' voice back.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"A last place team is actually tweeting this after losing the series .embarrassing," a fan lashed out.

"Yea you won 1 out of 7, spread that news 🤣🤣🤣," one fan wrote.

"You just lost the sierras and barley won this game," another wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other fans continued to take a swipe at the Astros.

"Lets take it easy with the headline of this post, they have beat our a** this season," one wrote.

"Finally decided to be relevant?" another asked.

"Gotta reach when you're 13-24. Enjoy another night in the cellar jagoff," another quipped.

Astros first inning exploit power them to avoid a series sweep against the Yanks

When Marcus Stroman took the mound for the Yankees, the Astros seemed more than prepared, as they bruised him with a three-run first inning. Yordan Alvarez and Jon Singleton both hit dingers in the first to give the Astros an early 3-0 lead. Alvarez started with a solo shot at the right field, while Singleton hit a two-run shot.

Jeremy Pena continues to shine, with two hits, one walk, and one RBI single in the fifth inning. Ronel Blanco started the game for the Astros, pitching 5.2 innings for two earned runs while striking out five.

For the Yankees, Anthony Volpe homered in the third off Blanco, and Aaron Judge went deep in the eighth off Ryan Pressly. However, Josh Hader took over in the eighth and got the final four outs to earn the save in a narrow escape for the Astros.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback