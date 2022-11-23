It's being rumored that the Los Angeles Dodgers made a contract offer to superstar free agent Aaron Judge. The deal was for $214 million, but the years were not made clear. Without the years being present, it seems like a low-ball offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers have been linked with being in the running for Aaron Judge in the off-season. The early frontrunners to land Judge have been the Dodgers, New York Yankees, and San Francisco Giants. This is the first time we've heard of a team other than the Yankees offering Judge a contract since the season ended.

According to @carmonaTV, the #Dodgers offered a US$214 million contract to Aaron Judge, which was rejected by the player. Judge is meeting with the San Francisco Giants. The Yankees are still waiting for him.

The deal was outright rejected by Aaron Judge himself. He landed in San Francisco on Monday to meet with the Giants on Tuesday. The Giants are eager to land the reigning AL MVP.

Fans around the league are confused by the offer. They thought the offer was way too low; especially for an organization that isn't afraid to spend money to land big-name talent.

"Was it a four year deal? What the heck is that offer?" one fan asked.

"Yeah I don't buy this for one second," said another.

Side Retired Pod @SideRetiredPod @hgomez27 @carmonaTV Knowing how dodgers are doing contracts recently w/ high aav low years, probably was a 5-6 year offer which makes aav not that crazy @hgomez27 @carmonaTV Knowing how dodgers are doing contracts recently w/ high aav low years, probably was a 5-6 year offer which makes aav not that crazy

Some fans think the offer is outright fake. They can't believe that a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers would try and lowball a guy like Judge. Some fans even lost a bit of respect for their team after hearing this.

Other fans are questioning the years. Without the years present, this offer seems low. Judge is searching for an eight-year deal, so fans are automatically thinking this is for eight years. Some fans are wondering if this offer was for four or five years instead of eight. If that's the case, the deal isn't bad.

How would Aaron Judge fit in with the Los Angeles Dodgers?

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres - Game Four

The Los Angeles Dodgers non-tendered outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent. The move increases their interest in signing Aaron Judge this off-season.

Los Angeles finished the regular season with the best record in the league. They had a disappointing postseason, getting knocked out in the NLDS. Adding Judge to the roster would make this team a more-rounded contender.

They're sure to lose All-Star shortstop Trea Turner in the off-season, but fans won't mind if they sign Aaron Judge instead.

Judge and Mookie Betts in the same outfield would almost certainly be unfair to the rest of the league.

