Houston Astros star Justin Verlander and former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Upton tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017, just two days after the Astros took home the World Series. Just three weeks into their wedding, the All-Star pitcher had to encounter a tricky question from an MLB fan on Twitter.

Apparently, a Twitterati named David Rivera threw a question at Verlander, asking him:

"Justin Verlander, which is better: winning the World Series 2017 or a Honeymoon with Kate Upton."

Interestingly, the tweet caught Kate's attention, and she found it to be an interesting question to put her husband in a tough spot.

Four days later, Kate quote-tweeted the MLB fan's tweet and tagged Justin, asking him:

"Yeah Justin Verlander, we all want to know???"

To which Justin replied with a diplomatic GIF.

Well, we feel comparing the World Series victory to his marriage to Kate is unfair.

For Verlander, winning the World Series with the Astros is a professional achievement, while tying the knot with a smart, successful and gorgeous woman like Kate is a personal achievement.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander will be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary this November

This November, Kate and Justin are all set to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary. They also have a daughter named Genevieve, who was born in November 2018.

Three years of dating and five years of marriage marks eight years of togetherness for the duo.

"Happy birthday to the most amazing husband, father and best friend a girl could ask for. I love you so much." - Kate Upton

Ever since the Houston Astros punched a ticket to the 2022 World Series, Kate has been rooting for her husband and the Astros to bring their second World Series trophy home. The Astros find themselves 2-1 down against the Philadelphia Phillies. Game 4 is later today.

