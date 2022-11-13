Kodai Senga has garnered a lot of attention from multiple teams in the MLB as free agency has gotten underway. He throws a true 100 mph fastball with an extremely effective splitter. He's been a menace on the mound for the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks in the NPB.

One of the teams that is interested in the Japanese All-Star is the San Francisco Giants. They seem to be setting up their field for Kodai Senga to visit. A writer for the team spotted some things going down at Oracle Park.

Marc Delucchi @maddelucchi It’s probably not very visible in the picture, but I just drove by Oracle Park and the scoreboard is illuminated with NPB star Kodai Senga in a #SFGiants uniform with the #41. It’s been reported #SFGameUp is interested in the free-agent righty and seems like a visit is imminent. It’s probably not very visible in the picture, but I just drove by Oracle Park and the scoreboard is illuminated with NPB star Kodai Senga in a #SFGiants uniform with the #41. It’s been reported #SFGameUp is interested in the free-agent righty and seems like a visit is imminent. https://t.co/gtyVoq9Unb

They spotted the scoreboard being illuminated with Kodai Senga in a San Francisco uniform. It seems that the Japanese flamethrower is getting ready to visit San Francisco.

This fired up San Francisco Giants fans. They're ready for their team to get back to winning ways. They went 81-81 last season, missing out on the playoffs. It was a disappointing year for San Francisco baseball.

"Yes!!! Get him!!!" cheered a fan.

"That's a scoop!!" said another.

MaysToPosey @ManitoMarichal @maddelucchi It almost certainly doesn’t matter, but the owner of the SoftBank Hawks’ (Senga’s team in Japan) went to Serramonte high school and Cal after his family moved from Japan. Lived in South SF. Who knows, maybe he developed a love for baseball because of the Giants! Cool connection! @maddelucchi It almost certainly doesn’t matter, but the owner of the SoftBank Hawks’ (Senga’s team in Japan) went to Serramonte high school and Cal after his family moved from Japan. Lived in South SF. Who knows, maybe he developed a love for baseball because of the Giants! Cool connection!

SFGiantsNick @SFGiantsNick @maddelucchi He is 29 yrs & not “posted” he is a legit free agent. could see farhan going 4-5 years for him instead of 3 yrs on degrom or 2 on verlander or 5-6 on rodon. Love that no other mlb “insider” has giants circled for him yet mark finds this @maddelucchi He is 29 yrs & not “posted” he is a legit free agent. could see farhan going 4-5 years for him instead of 3 yrs on degrom or 2 on verlander or 5-6 on rodon. Love that no other mlb “insider” has giants circled for him yet mark finds this 😂

San Francisco Giants fans are applauding the find. It's an awesome way to learn that your team is interested in a player.

Fans would love for the team to sign Kodai Senga. They'll need to replace Carlos Rodon if the team doesn't re-sign him. Senga would be a great addition to the Giants' pitching staff.

Kodai Senga is the real deal

World Baseball Classic - Pool E- Game two - Japan v Netherlands

There's usually skepticism when a pitcher from Japan makes the jump to the MLB. The level of hitting isn't the same as it is here in the Major Leagues. Pitchers generally don't throw as hard in the NPB either, mainly relying on changing pitch speeds and breaking balls.

But Kodai Senga isn't like most other pitchers in Japan. He has an extremely effective fastball that can run up to triple digits. He sits the upper 90s with ease.

He uses his splitter very effectively as well. He uses it to compliment his fastball, making his fastball look even faster in the batters' eyes.

He also throws a true 12-to-6 curveball. He makes batters look completely foolish at the plate. He struck out 28.1% of the opponents he faced in 2022.

Senga will be a gift to any team that is lucky enough to acquire him. Given how many teams are interested in the righty so far, there may be a bidding war to acquire his talents.

