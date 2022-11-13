Kodai Senga has garnered a lot of attention from multiple teams in the MLB as free agency has gotten underway. He throws a true 100 mph fastball with an extremely effective splitter. He's been a menace on the mound for the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks in the NPB.
One of the teams that is interested in the Japanese All-Star is the San Francisco Giants. They seem to be setting up their field for Kodai Senga to visit. A writer for the team spotted some things going down at Oracle Park.
They spotted the scoreboard being illuminated with Kodai Senga in a San Francisco uniform. It seems that the Japanese flamethrower is getting ready to visit San Francisco.
This fired up San Francisco Giants fans. They're ready for their team to get back to winning ways. They went 81-81 last season, missing out on the playoffs. It was a disappointing year for San Francisco baseball.
"Yes!!! Get him!!!" cheered a fan.
"That's a scoop!!" said another.
San Francisco Giants fans are applauding the find. It's an awesome way to learn that your team is interested in a player.
Fans would love for the team to sign Kodai Senga. They'll need to replace Carlos Rodon if the team doesn't re-sign him. Senga would be a great addition to the Giants' pitching staff.
Kodai Senga is the real deal
There's usually skepticism when a pitcher from Japan makes the jump to the MLB. The level of hitting isn't the same as it is here in the Major Leagues. Pitchers generally don't throw as hard in the NPB either, mainly relying on changing pitch speeds and breaking balls.
But Kodai Senga isn't like most other pitchers in Japan. He has an extremely effective fastball that can run up to triple digits. He sits the upper 90s with ease.
He uses his splitter very effectively as well. He uses it to compliment his fastball, making his fastball look even faster in the batters' eyes.
He also throws a true 12-to-6 curveball. He makes batters look completely foolish at the plate. He struck out 28.1% of the opponents he faced in 2022.
Senga will be a gift to any team that is lucky enough to acquire him. Given how many teams are interested in the righty so far, there may be a bidding war to acquire his talents.