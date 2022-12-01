"You don’t say no to Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly, if there is a place for them in your universe" - YES Network executive elated by the prospect of adding two Yankees legends to their broadcast roster in 2023.

The New York Yankees are ready to bring on legends Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly as broadcasters in 2023. YES president of programming and production John Filippelli spoke to The Post and shared that they are super excited to have Derek and Mattingly join their broadcast roster.

“You don’t say no to Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly, if there is a place for them in your universe, you find a way to make it work. We haven’t had any in-depth discussion with either. If they are A) available and B) interested, you probably at least have to have a conversation.”

Some users are elated with the news, while others think that Jeter and Mattingly would make better presidents and managers rather than being broadcasters.

This user is clearly not happy with the network’s decision.

"Great. Two more novices in the booth. That’s all this network does." – Disgruntled Yankee fan again

Another one tweeted.

"Instead ask them to RUN THE TEAM. The team lacks YANKEES." – Jess N. Fahrted

Mattingly made his MLB debut in 1982 while Jeter’s first appearance with the Yankees was in 1995.

Don Mattingly kept thinking about Derek Jeter during Michael Jordan documentary

Mattingly’s thoughts kept wandering to a player he used to see up close and personal, just like the never-before-seen footage from the debut of the first two episodes of Jordan’s documentary, "The Last Dance." Mattingly told ESPN:

"The toughness, it's probably not a word a lot of people use with him because he's a good-looking dude, beautiful wife, beautiful family, has got it all. You start watching the Michael Jordan documentary and I'm telling you, Derek is right there, even now with that kind of toughness that you're going to see in this documentary. It's Derek."

Jeter played for the Yankees for the duration of his 20-year Major League Baseball (MLB) career. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2020. From September 2017 to February 2022, he served as both the Miami Marlins' league president and CEO.

Mattingly is the MLB bench coach for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees.

Known by the nicknames "The Hit Man" and "Donnie Baseball," he played with the Yankees for the entirety of his 14-year MLB career before managing the LA Dodgers for five years and the Miami Marlins for seven.

