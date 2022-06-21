“Yes throw a fastball down the middle to Rizzo, that’ll go well” - New York Yankees fans rip into Rays ace Shane McClanahan after he perfectly sets up Anthony Rizzo for a solo home run

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has been on a tear lately. The 32-year-old has crushed four home runs in his past five games, with two coming against the Toronto Blue Jays and two against the Tampa Bay Rays.

It's a slap in the face to all the MLB fans who criticize Yankees players for being dependent on their home field's short right-field wall for home runs.

Of Rizzo's four home runs in the past five games, only one — the first — has come at Yankee Stadium. He's hit two of them at Tropicana Field, which is widely known to be a pitcher's park, and the other two at Rogers Centre.

Although Rogers Centre isn't one of the league's biggest parks, Rizzo's homers there weren't cheap. Yesterday's home run traveled 382 feet and would've been a home run in any MLB ballpark.

Would it dong? @would_it_dong

#RepBX



Home Run



Exit velo: 107.3 mph

Launch angle: 37 deg

Proj. distance: 382 ft



No doubt about that one

That's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparks



NYY (9) @ TOR (10)

8th Anthony Rizzo vs Tim MayzaHome RunExit velo: 107.3 mphLaunch angle: 37 degProj. distance: 382 ftNo doubt about that oneThat's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparksNYY (9) @ TOR (10)8th Anthony Rizzo vs Tim Mayza#RepBXHome Run 💣Exit velo: 107.3 mphLaunch angle: 37 degProj. distance: 382 ftNo doubt about that one 🔒That's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparks NYY (9) @ TOR (10)🔺 8th https://t.co/IZbZMzESfR

Tonight, Rizzo hit a first-inning bomb off the Tampa Bay Rays' ace, Shane McClanahan. McClanahan perfectly set him up with a heater down the middle, which Rizzo took deep to right field.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks RIZZO STAYS RED HOT WITH HIS 8TH HOMER OF JUNE! RIZZO STAYS RED HOT WITH HIS 8TH HOMER OF JUNE! https://t.co/nbUnbQ5zkr

New York Yankees fans are now showing some love for their first baseman on Twitter.

This fan sarcastically implicated that McClanahan should work on his pitch location a bit. He simply missed on this pitch, and Rizzo made him pay.

Nasty Nestor @NestorCortesJr @TalkinYanks Yes throw a fastball down the middle to Rizzo. That’ll go well @TalkinYanks Yes throw a fastball down the middle to Rizzo. That’ll go well

Twitter reacts after Rays ace Shane McClanahan sets up New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo for a solo home run

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo hit his 19th home run of the season tonight.

This user pointed out that Rizzo is on track for an insane 47 home runs this season. Just add him to the list of Yankees players who are having a phenomenal 2022 campaign.

Gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ It's June 20th and Anthony Rizzo's on pace for 47 homers this year lol, thats absolutely nuts It's June 20th and Anthony Rizzo's on pace for 47 homers this year lol, thats absolutely nuts

This user described Rizzo's home run tonight in detail. He certainly did "pulverize" that baseball."

Dylan Backer @DylanBacker_ The Yankees had hit Shane McClanahan very hard in the 1st inning. It was only time before someone got all of one, and Anthony Rizzo did just that. Perfect swing on a fastball right down the middle and he pulverized this baseball. He is on fire The Yankees had hit Shane McClanahan very hard in the 1st inning. It was only time before someone got all of one, and Anthony Rizzo did just that. Perfect swing on a fastball right down the middle and he pulverized this baseball. He is on fire https://t.co/DvJusWZdKr

This fan posted a video of Aaron Judge congratulating Rizzo on the home run.

chris kreider respecter @jonmoxIeys u think u happy for rizzo? no no u not not more than judge u think u happy for rizzo? no no u not not more than judge https://t.co/IwlH5n5uve

If a player can crush a baseball off-stance, it's a sign that they are a good hitter. That's exactly what Rizzo did tonight. He was choked up early on his swing yet recovered beautifully.

Jonny's Lasagna ⚾️ @JLasagna43 RIZZO HITS A BOMB AFTER CHOKING UP WITH 2-STRIKES 🤯🤯🤯 RIZZO HITS A BOMB AFTER CHOKING UP WITH 2-STRIKES 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/aqGVb27S1W

Not only has Anthony Rizzo homered in four of his last five games, but he's also homered in eight of his last 60 games.

Essentially, Rizzo has had a 50% chance of hitting a home run during every game in June.

New York Yankees Stats @nyyankeesstats Anthony Rizzo has homered in 8 of his last 16 games Anthony Rizzo has homered in 8 of his last 16 games

Anthony Rizzo's barrel percentage numbers are up a lot this season.

Mike Petriello @mike_petriello Have to admit that Rizzo making his best contact quality in years is very much not something I saw coming Have to admit that Rizzo making his best contact quality in years is very much not something I saw coming https://t.co/zTQr9Ve1IG

At the time of writing, the New York Yankees are up 1-0 on the Tampa Bay Rays in the bottom of the fourth inning.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far