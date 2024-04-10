Yoan Moncada Injury Update: White Sox third baseman out 3-6 months with adductor strain

It's been a rough few seasons for Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada. The veteran slugger has struggled to remain on the field and productive after a series of injuries have hurt his prime years. Unfortunately for Moncada, there is a chance that he could miss the remainder of the 2024 season with an adductor strain.

"Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada, who’s in the final year of his 5-year, $70 million contract, is out at least until the All-Star break and perhaps for the season with left adductor strain." - @BNightengale

It is a devastating injury update for the 28-year-old from Cienfuegos, Cuba who has not played over 104 games in a season since 2021. Last season, injuries limited Yoan Moncada to only 92 games, and his latest adductor injury could result in him appearing in only 11 games this year. Although there is a chance that he could return sometime around the All-Star Game, he could be out for the year.

Moncada is in the final year of his contract with the Chicago White Sox. Although there is a club option for the 2025 season, there are a number of reasons why the team will likely not pick up the $25,000,000 option. Given his injury history and the fact that the White Sox are in a rebuilding stage, it seems likely that he will wind up an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

It remains to be seen what kind of value the Chicago White Sox third baseman will have if he does in fact become an unrestricted free agent. Given his flashes in the past and prospect pedigree, he will likely find himself with a new deal, however, it may not come with many years attached to it.

Yoan Moncada has failed to live up to his potential following the White Sox's blockbuster deal with the Red Sox

Moncada came to the Chicago White Sox in 2016 as part of a massive, blockbuster deal with the Boston Red Sox. Boston sent a package of Moncada, Michael Kopech, Luis Alexander Basabe, and Victor Diaz to Chicago in exchange for Chris Sale.

"BREAKING: Chicago White Sox trade P Chris Sale to Boston Red Sox for IF Yoan Moncada, P Michael Kopech & 2 prospects. (via Fox Sports)" - @SportsCenter

Once deemed as one of the top prospects in the MLB, Moncada flashed some of his elite upside through his career, although he arguably did not live up to his potential. His best season came in 2019 for the Chicago White Sox, posting an excellent .315 batting average with 25 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases.

