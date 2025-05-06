Yordan Alvarez's wife Monica shares heartfelt post about Astros superstar's hair loss

Yordan Alvarez has become one of the most feared hitters in baseball. The 27-year-old has accomplished nearly everything one can in Major League Baseball, winning the World Series with the Houston Astros back in 2022, as well as earning three All-Star selections throughout his career.

Despite the success from both a team and an individual perspective, Yordan Alvarez is still human. Although many fans might look at professional athletes as super human at times, it is important to remember that everyone in Major League Baseball is a human being.

This is something that Yordan's wife Monica reminded fans and followers on her Instagram story. Mrs. Alvarez called attention to Yordan's struggles with his hair loss, stating that the Houston Astros slugger has been heartbroken to lose his hair but wants him to know that he looks better bald.

Monica Alvarez posted a heartfelt message for her husband Yordan after his hair loss (Photo Source: @__monicaalvarez__ IG)

Monica and Yordan Alvarez were married in 2021 and have since welcomed two children to their family. The couple is not shyy about sharing their affection for one another one social media, constantly posting pictures of one another, as well as photos of their children.

The couple provides a behind the scenes look at their adventure away from baseball, which included the family taking a roadtrip throughout Florida in an RV. It's refreshing to see the Alvarez family allowing their fans and followers an intimate look into their personal lives.

Yordan Alvarez will miss some time after hitting the IL

While Yordan Alvarez might be one of the best players in baseball, he will be sidelined for at least a few games as the Houston Astros placed him on the 10-day IL on Monday ahead their matchup with the Milwuakee Brewers. Alvarez was scratched from the Astros lineup on both Saturday and Sunday as a result of the injury before the team opted to place him on the IL.

The All-Star designated hitter has been dealing with inflammation in his right hand and while he may not miss an extended amount of time, the team did state that they wanted him to undergo further testing. This is a similar injury to something that he has dealt with in the past, however, it remains to be seen if this is a continuation of the problem or something new.

