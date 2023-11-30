Yoshinobu Yamamoto Free Agency News: Dodgers tipped as potential destination for ace if they miss out on Shohei Ohtani

Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani stand at the forefront of any free agency talk this offseason. Both highly-coveted players could be a cornerstone for a World Series contending team.

Nearly half of the league are interested in the duo, which comes as no surprise. However, some teams may be waiting to see where Ohtani goes before they get aggressive in their pursuit of Yamamoto.

MLB analyst Michael Marino sees the Los Angeles Dodgers making a significant push for Yoshinobu Yamamoto if they cannot sign Shohei Ohtani.

The Dodgers are certainly in the market for pitching. Heading into the 2024 season, they only have one starter in their rotation who threw over 100 innings: Bobby Miller.

Clayton Kershaw is a free agent and had a shoulder procedure done, which will take him out for the start of the season at least. After undergoing Tommy John in August, Tony Gonsolin will likely miss the entire 2024 season. Julio Urias is also not likely to return after being arrested on domestic violence allegations last season.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto would be an excellent fit for the Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is regarded as one of the best pitchers of his generation and one of the best in NPB history. He spent seven seasons with the Orix Buffaloes, compiling jaw-dropping numbers.

He pitched well over the 150-inning mark in his last three seasons, and his ERA was under 1.70 in each of those seasons. He earned three consecutive Triple Crowns and Sawamura Awards (Cy Young equivalent).

While some knock him for his smaller 5'10"-176 pound frame, other small starting pitchers have had great success in MLB. Pedro Martinez dominated the league standing at 5'11".

The Dodgers will be at the forefront for most starting pitchers this offseason. It is one of their most significant holes going into the 2024 season.

