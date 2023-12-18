Yoshinobu Yamamoto Free Agency Update: Coveted Japanese ace 'impressed' by Dodgers' presentation involving Shohei Ohtani

Yoshinobu Yamamoto emerged as the top starting pitcher available in free agency following the signing of Shohei Ohtani. The 25-year-old Japanese star presents clubs with a unique opportunity to sign an elite international talent at such a young age.

Given his incredible track record in Japan, several contenders are hoping to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto this offseason. Several teams are seen as more realistic landing spots than others, with the New York Yankees reportedly becoming the favorites to secure his signature.

"@JonHeyman labels the Yankees and Dodgers as "co-favorites" to land Yoshinobu Yamamoto right now. #MLBNHotStove" - @MLBNetwork

That being said, MLB insider Bob Nightengale has reported that Yamamoto's meeting with the Los Angeles Dodgers left the young pitcher "impressed." During the meeting between Yamamoto and the Dodgers, many representatives from the club, including Shohei Ohtani met with the potential superstar.

"Yamamoto was impressed by the Dodgers’ presentation last week, which included Ohtani. Yamamoto, friends say, has long admired the Dodgers." - Bob Nightengale

It would be interesting to see how the MLB universe would react if the Los Angeles Dodgers were able to land Yamamoto given the fact that they have already drawn the ire of fans across the league this offseason.

After signing Shohei Ohtani and trading for Tyler Glasnow, fans across the MLB have grown tired of the Los Angeles Dodgers over the past month. Given the fact that Ohtani will only be paid $2,000,000 next season, the Dodgers have the financial ability to bring Yamamoto to Hollywood.

A closer look at Yoshinobu Yamamoto's career in Japan

The 25-year-old has accomplished nearly everything during his time in Japan, winning the Pacific League MVP twice, the Eiji Sawamura Award (similar to the Cy Young Award) three times, and the Japanese Triple Crown three times as the leader in wins, ERAs, and strikeouts.

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto is CRUSHING his free agency and is possibly looking at a $400 million dollar contract" - @ChrisRoseSports

Even though there is a chance that his game fails to translate to North America, he has been so effective and consistent that teams keep lining up. The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, and Toronto Blue Jays have all been linked to the Japanese sensation.

