Yoshinobu Yamamoto Free Agency Update: Japanese ace set to meet Phillies today as bidding war intensifies

There are a number of big-name free agents remaining on the open market, yet Yoshinobu Yamamoto might be the most coveted. The 25-year-old pitcher is one of the most intriguing international free agents in recent years, given his incredible track record in Japan.

Now, after being posted by the Orix Buffaloes this offseason, many contenders across the MLB are hoping to land his signature. Yoshinobu Yamamoto and his team have been meeting with clubs across the league, hearing out their proposals, and determining which franchise fits him best.

"Source tells me that a group of Phillies personnel and management are meeting today with the biggest free agent pitcher out there on the market Yoshinobu Yamamoto" - @JClarkNBCS

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, his latest meeting took place with the Philadelphia Phillies. One of the most aggressive clubs in recent years when it comes to their pursuit of a World Series title, the Phillies could present Yamamoto with a legitimate opportunity to contend in his rookie season.

Earlier this offseason, the Philadelphia Phillies re-signed their ace Aaron Nola, and now they are looking to add Yamamoto to their impressive pitching rotation. The club also has veteran star Zach Wheeler, which could make the potential trio one of the best in the MLB.

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto IS MEETING WITH THE PHILLIES. WOULD MAKE THIS PHILLIES ROTATION GENERATIONALLY ELITE!" - @mccrystal_alex

If Yamamoto were to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies, it would also give him the opportunity to play in front of one of the most passionate fanbases with superstar Bryce Harper.

A closer look at Yoshinobu Yamamoto's career in Japan

The 25-year-old has accomplished nearly everything during his time in Japan, winning the Pacific League MVP twice, the Eiji Sawamura Award (similar to the Cy Young Award) three times, and the Japanese Triple Crown three times as the leader in wins, ERAs, and strikeouts.

His track record in Japan, coupled with his incredible potential upside in the MLB, makes him easily the most intriguing pitcher in free agency. Although there is a chance that his game fails to translate at the major league level, he has been so effective and consistent that teams keep lining up.

Yamamoto has been linked to several MLB clubs, including the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and the aforementioned Philadelphia Phillies.

