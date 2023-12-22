Yoshinobu Yamamoto Free Agency Update: Major NL team out of bidding for coveted Japanese ace despite 'pushing hard'

While the MLB world eagerly awaits Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto to make a decision on his future team, latest reports say that the San Francisco Giants are now out of the race. According to the latest news coming out of the Yamamoto camp, the San Francisco team has been informed that they are no longer under consideration despite their efforts. The Giants were determined in their attempt to land the starting pitcher but their efforts were apparently not enough as Yamamoto considered other options.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is undoubtedly the number one free agent in the MLB market right now. The 25-year-old started his professional career with the Orix Buffaloes in the NPB in 2017 and has already established himself as the best pitcher there. He has already won the Japan Series and numerous other individual accolades, making him a highly-rated new talent in the MLB.

Soon after Yamamoto was posted in the MLB market, several teams took an interest in securing his services. However, with Ohtani out of the market, the Japanese newcomer has dominated headlines in the past few days. The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to be regarded as Yamamoto's most likely destination, while the Giants are now reportedly out of the running.

Can the Giants land Blake Snell following Yoshinobu Yamamoto rejection?

After missing out on Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the San Francisco Giants are expected to continue the pursuit of a starting pitcher elsewhere. While top executive Farhan Zaidi vowed to go all in for Yamamoto, he has turned out short and many believe will now focus on Blake Snell instead.

Snell is another proven starting pitcher who is still a free agent in the MLB market and has already attracted a lot of attention from teams. The Giants will do well to try and land the former San Diego Padres star before the Yamamoto saga settles, as several others will be interested in him as well.

