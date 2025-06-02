Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes feelings known after disappointing loss to Yankees in dead rubber game

Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto shared his thoughts after a rare bad outing in the dead rubber game against the Yankees. The Japanese superstar recorded his shortest appearance of the season — having been pulled after just 3 2/3 innings after struggling on the mound.
The 26-year-old surrendered four earned runs on seven base hits, issued a home run and three walk, while striking out two in his brief appearance. Through interpreter Yoshihiro Sonoda, the hurler expressed his disappointment on the tough outing.
"Since the beginning of the game I wasn't able to control my pitches, and then during the game I was trying to make an adjustment, and wasn't able to," said Yamamoto. (0:06-0:38)
He further added that the season is just in its early stages and tinkering his mechanics for the long-run shouldn't be considered for now.
"It's a long season. During the season, [sometimes] these kinds of things happen. Personally, I don't feel that it's necessary to make different kinds of adjusment. My condition was good, [nothing] is bothering me at all." (0:39-1:09)
Heading into the game, the star pitcher carried a 1.97 ERA. At the time of writing, it has risen to 2.39 while his record stands at 6-4 across 12 starts with 77 strikeouts. For his next assingment ,the former Eiji Sawamura Awardee is projected to start the series-opener against the Cardinals in St. Louis.
Yankees rock Yamamoto, earns vital win over Dodgers
The New York Yankees came hot right off the bat in the series-closer against the Dodgers, Sunday night. After massively fumbling the first two games, the Bombers rocked LA ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto early on.
Jasson Dominguez recorded an RBI-single on the top of the 1st frame and was fortunate to advance to second base after Andy Pages' throwing blunder. Tommy Edman then pulled one back for the hosts for his ninth home run of the season.
In the 3rd inning, Ben Rice smashed a two-run homer, his 12th of the year, to once again put the Yankees on top. Yamamoto would then throw a wild pitch moments later, giving Anthony Volpe a free pass to home plate. This forced Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts to pull his ace from the game.
DJ LeMahieu and Oswald Peraza would tack on more runs in the contest as the Yankee lead ballooned to five. Pages and Max Muncy each hit solo shots in the seventh but their efforts will ultimately all for naught as the AL pennant holders won the series-closer, 7-3.