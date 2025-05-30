Despite Yankees ace Max Fried's dominance, Braves legend argues why Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the best pitcher 

Yankees ace Max Fried has justified his $218M free agent contract with dominant outings for the Bronx Bombers. Meanwhile, Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been a pillar of consistency in his sophomore year in MLB.

Fried joined the Yankees in December 2024 after eight years with the Atlanta Braves, signing an eight-year, $218 million contract. He was a two-time All-Star with the Braves and made multiple All-MLB teams. The 31-year-old has started 12 games this season and has seven wins without any losses.

However, Braves legend John Smoltz is the better pitcher now. On Thursday, Smoltz shared his thoughts on Fippping Bats with Ben Verlander.

"I mean, there's going to be a lot more candidates when guys get in their groove," Smoltz said [From 8:33]. "Yamamoto, still to me, is, I mean, he's virtually unhittable when he's locked in, the way he's pitching for the Dodgers."

Smoltz admitted being a big fan of Max Fried, pointing out his success with the Yankees. However, he also mentioned that the 31-year-old has had troubles with injuries, which will be in the spotlight.

"I'm enamored with Yamamoto and how, what he can do with a baseball and, and, and how he can turn it up, and that split finger is just off the charts," Smoltz added.

Smolz spent 21 years in the MLB, from 1988 to 2009. Except for the final season of his career, which he spent with the Red Sox and Cardinals, he played exclusively for the Braves. An eight-time All-Star, World Series and Cy Young Winner, Smolz entered Cooperstown in 2015.

Ben Verlander's pick isn't Max Fried or Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Unlike John Smoltz, podcast host Ben Verlander believes Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is the best pitcher in baseball. Skubal, who won the American League Cy Young last year, has been on a tear after some trouble in the early games.

"We cannot let this show end to talk best pitcher in baseball and not mention the name Tarik Skubal," Verlander said [13:48]. "So that's what I'm going to do. I'm going to just mention the name TKO and say he's the best pitcher in baseball."

Skubal started 12 games this season, with five wins and two losses. Earlier this week, the 28-year-old threw his first complete game, against the Guardians. Notably, the final strikeout of the game was a 102.6 mph fastball.

"I hear John, Yamamoto's been incredible, Max Fried has been incredible. In my opinion, Tarik Skubal is hands down the best pitcher in the game of baseball," Verlander added.

Skubal will become an unrestricted free agent after the following season. Per MLB insider Jeff Passan, the 2024 AL Cy Young winner will bag a contract of $400 million, a record for a player who's only a pitcher. Skubal will also break Max Fried's record of being the highest-paid lefty pitcher if it comes to fruition.

