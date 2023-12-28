Yoshinobu Yamamoto Press Conference: Here's everything Dodgers' $325,000,000 man said during his introductory presser

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially introduced their newest pitching sensation, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, in a press conference at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. The coveted Japanese right-hander signed a groundbreaking 12-year, $325 million contract, solidifying the Dodgers’ commitment to assembling a formidable pitching staff.

"I am beyond ecstatic to become a member of this historic franchise and cannot express how much it means to me to be able to call Los Angeles my new home." - Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The deal, which includes a $50 million signing bonus, opt-outs after six and eight years, and no deferred payments, makes Yamamoto the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history in terms of guaranteed dollars. The 25-year-old righty, standing at 5-feet-10, brings an impressive repertoire featuring a mid-to-upper 90s fastball, a devastating split-fingered fastball, a sharp curve, and a cut-fastball.

Yamamoto’s decision to join the LA Dodgers was not solely influenced by the presence of Shohei Ohtani, who played a role in recruiting him. Yamamoto emphasized:

"Even if he went somewhere else, I probably still would have ended up in LA as a Dodger."

The blockbuster signing follows the Dodgers’ earlier acquisitions of Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow, amounting to over $1.1 billion in deals for the trio. General Manager Brandon Gomes expressed excitement about adding a decorated and talented starter like Yamamoto to their roster, setting high expectations for the upcoming 2024 season:

"Through my talks with the front office it was really clear that they wanted to win," - Yamamoto said.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was dominant in the NPB

Yamamoto’s arrival in the majors comes after a dominant stint in Nippon Professional Baseball, where he won the pitching Triple Crown, leading in wins, ERA and strikeouts, along with three Sawamura Awards:

"I will stop simply admiring the players I have looked up to and strive to become the player others want to become."

Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman commended Yamamoto’s exceptional combination of talent, work ethic and mental toughness. He expressed the team’s thrill to have Yamamoto as a mainstray in their starting rotation for years to come:

"From today moving forward, I promise to all the fans in LA to focus my everything to become a better player and to become a world champion as a member of the Dodgers," he said.

As the Dodgers gear up for the 2024 season, expectations soar, and Yamamoto promises to focus everything on becoming a better player and contributing to the team's quest for another World Championship. His introduction marks the beginning of a new era for the Dodgers.

