Yoshinobu Yamamoto rumors: Giants and Red Sox making 'strong' push with offers over $300,000,000 for coveted Japanese ace

The Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants are pushing hard to sign Japanese flamethrower Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Yamamoto is one of the top-rated pitchers on the open market, and at 25, he could be an ace for years to come.

According to sources, both teams are pushing offers exceeding $300 million. That would break the projected nine-year, $225 million deal from MLB.com.

It has been reported that Yamamoto recently met with the Red Sox and the Giants last Sunday. Many insiders believe he could come to a decision relatively soon, with free agency starting to heat up after Shohei Ohtani's signing.

Other teams are also among the suitors for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but the Red Sox and Giants are making the strongest push. Expect the New York Yankees and New York Mets to ramp up their efforts to land Yamamoto. That's because both teams have strong ties with the soon-to-be MLB ace.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto heading to New York cannot be ruled out

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is one of the most coveted pitchers on the open market, and for good reason. He's coming off a season with the Orix Buffaloes, where he posted a 1.16 ERA across 171 innings.

He will command a large contract for whichever team steps up to the plate. One team many insiders believe is a frontrunner to sign Yamamoto is the New York Yankees.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman has recruited Yamamoto multiple times and was in attendance during his latest no-hitter. He would pair nicely behind Gerrit Cole in the rotation.

Another team high on Yamamoto is the New York Mets. They have a familiar face in Kodai Senga in their rotation and need a frontline starter. They gutted their rotation at last year's trade deadline.

