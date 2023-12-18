Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking the MLB by storm. The Japanese ace has been contacted and has had meetings with a number of big-market clubs. An announcement seems imminent, as he recently posted a selfie with his agent, Joel Wolfe, with a witty caption.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expecting a contract worth around $300 million without having played a single game in the MLB. The Japanese pitcher has time on his side as he is just 25 and has constantly been regarded as the best pitcher around the world thanks to his prowess on the plate.

All clubs in the league wanted to acquire his services once the Orix Buffaloes announced that Japan's superstar was ready to be posted in the MLB. After a long process, it was reported that the 25-year-old had asked for a second meeting with only the New York Yankees and the New York Mets.

This could mean that either he is finalising his decision or wanting the clubs to make a better effort. But a picture posted by Yamamoto on his Instagram seems to suggest the former. He gave a picture of Wolfe with the caption "Super Joel".

Fans started their speculation immediately as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to claim that his agent had gotten him a record-breaking deal.

One fan wrote, "Considering his agent has helped drive his price tag from 200 to possibly 400 million... yeah, I'd say he's "super Joel""

"Flying back to get that bag from the dodgers after using the New York teams as leverage," another fan said.

Here are a few other reactions:

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to have a bumper deal

Yamamoto, along with his agent Joel Wolfe, were reported to have met almost seven teams—both New York clubs, the Dodgers, the Cubs and the Phillies—along with an outside offer from the Red Sox. Looking at Wolfe's past history, he has often settled record-breaking deals.

Wolfe was the chief architect of the Giancarlo Stanton deal that sent him to the Bronx. Is another one of his biggest clients heading to New York? Well, fans will get an answer to this question very soon.

