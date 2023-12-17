Yoshinobu Yamamoto set to meet with Yankees after dinner at Steve Cohen's house, per MLB insider

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is going to make another stop with both New York teams this week. He already met with Steve Cohen, having dinner at the Mets' owner's house last night. Now, since he's in the area, he's planning to meet once again with the Yankees.

Andy Martino of SNY reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Sources: Yamamoto expected to meet again with the Yankees while he’s in the area, could be as soon as today."

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was in the area for dinner with the Mets last night. Now, he's going to make another stop with the Yanks, the second time meeting with brass from both teams.

It's unclear which team he will sign with, but he hasn't made a second visit to any other MLB teams yet. He may still, but he's only returned to the New York Yankees and New York Mets.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto may come down to either Mets or Yankees

Both the Yankees and Mets have plenty of competition for Yoshinobu Yamamoto's services in 2024 and beyond, but they both have good chances to sign him. Per Bookies, the latest odds have the Yankees in the lead:

New York Yankees +175

Los Angeles Dodgers +200

New York Mets +275

Boston Red Sox +1200

Toronto Blue Jays +1400

Philadelphia Phillies +1400

San Francisco Giants +1500

St. Louis Cardinals +1750

This was before the Mets had dinner with Yamamoto, and it's before the second Yankees meeting. Regardless, those two teams have very strong chances at landing him, but the other franchises can't be counted out.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will meet with the Yankees again

The Los Angeles Dodgers brought in Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts to their meeting, and the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants have already offered more than $300 million to the ace.

