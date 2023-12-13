The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled out all the stops for the Yoshinobu Yamamoto meeting. Even after spending nearly a billion on adding Shohei Ohtani, they maintain that they're not remotely done this offseason. More moves are coming, and it certainly appears as if the team is ramping up to add Yamamoto to the mix.

In an effort to sway the Japanese ace's opinion, the team reportedly brought Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts to the meeting. Their three best players, including one from Yamamoto's country that signed mere days ago, were there to pitch him on coming to LA.

New York Yankees fans who want Yamamoto and don't want to see a superteam built are less than enthused. One common refrain among them is that the deal is as good as done.

Yamamoto has met with the Dodgers, Yankees, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and others. He may also meet with a few remaining squads, but the market is very hot for him.

Given how well the Dodgers did in deferring Ohtani's contract, there's no reason to believe they can't sign Yamamoto and even more players. Ohtani's $700 million deal will only cost them $2 million a season, which more than leaves room for Yamamoto if that's where he decides to go.

Yankees fans, understandably upset, are now hoping that their team can move on to the other free agent pitchers, such as Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery.

Dodgers might be forming superteam with Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Though it's far from official and there are no reports indicating which way Yoshinobu Yamamoto is leaning, there's a chance the Dodgers are able to pair him with the above All-Stars.

Will the Dodgers land Yoshinobu Yamamoto?

To a further point, they are also in talks with the Tampa Bay Rays about acquiring Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot. It's unclear if one move is contingent on the other or if they'd do both, but one thing is clear: the Dodgers are going for it.

They have Freddie Freeman, who is not getting any younger. Mookie Betts is in his prime. They added one of the best players to ever play for the next decade. The window is wide open, and adding these other players is how to make sure it's as open as it can be.

