Yoshinobu Yamamoto Update: Dodgers make coveted Japanese ace's record-breaking move official

In a groundbreaking move, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially announced the signing of Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a record-setting 12-year, $325 million contract. The deal, pending a physical, includes a $50 million signing bonus and sets a new benchmark in both contract length and total guarantee for a pitcher. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Dodgers’ earlier acquisitions of Tyler Glasnow, showcasing their aggresive approach to fortifying their pitching staff.

Yamamoto’s deal is officially the highest in baseball history offered to a pitcher, surpassing Gerrit Cole’s $324 million by one million dollars. However, Cole’s deal with the New York Yankees was a nine-year commitment, making his average annual salary $36 million, while Yamamoto’s will be around $27 million.

Yamamoto, 25, emerged as the best pitcher in Japan over the past several seasons, earning three consecutive Sawamura Awards as Japan’s best pitcher. His dominant performances with the Orix Buffaloes included a staggering 1.21 ERA over 164 innings in his final season, culminating in a complete game one-hitter in the Japan Series.

The LA Dodgers’ front office, emboldened by the success of the Shohei Ohtani signing, demonstrated their commitment to assembling a star-studded rotation. Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s arsenal, featuring a mid-upper 90s fastball, a top-tier split-finger, and promising curveball and cutter, has evaluators projecting him as a potential ace or high-end #2 starter in the Major Leagues.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s signing pushed the Dodgers into the third tier of luxury tax penalization.

The signing comes with a couple of unique features, including opt-out opportunities for Yamamoto after the 2029 and 2031 seasons. While the contract is backloaded, the Dodgers are prepared for the financial commitment, pushing them into the third tier of luxury tax penalization with a calculated Competitive Balance Tax number in the $282 million range.

Yamamoto’s contract includes an opt-out in the 2029 and 2031 seasons.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto expressed his excitement about joining the Dodgers in a team press release, thanking both the Orix organization and the Dodgers for their support during the free-agent process. The right-hander is set to be introduced at a press conference on Wednesday, following in the footsteps of Ohtani, who was introduced in a similar fashion earlier in the month. Yamamoto is expected to be presented on Wednesday at 3pm during a team press conference.

With the addition of Yoshinobu Yamamoto to their pitching arsenal, the Dodgers look poised to enter the 2024 season as strong contenders for the World Series. While the financial implications and tax considerations are significant, the Dodgers’ commitment to building a championship-caliber team remains unwavering, setting the stage for an exciting chapter in Yamamoto’s career and Dodgers’ history.

