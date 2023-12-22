Yoshinobu Yamamoto update: Dodgers to sign Japanese ace on a $325,000,000 contract

Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers, as reports indicate that the club has welcomed another star player following Shohei Ohtani's signing.

According to MLB analyst Jack Curry, the Japanese pitcher has agreed to sign with the Dodgers and will join the ranks of Ohtani, Mookie Betts and others.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Yoshinobu Yamamoto has agreed to a 12-year, $325 million deal with the Dodgers.

This news doesn't come as a surprise since the Dodgers were always among the frontrunners to sign him. Moreover, his compatriot Shohei Ohtani's presence in the Dodgers clubhouse may have contributed to his decision.

The Dodgers always had a star-studded roster, but their pitching woes were the main reason for their early exit in the 2023 postseason. But it seems the Dodgers have addressed the situation by onboarding the Japanese hurler.

Earlier this offseason, the Dodgers signed two-way star Ohtani to a record 10-year, $700 million deal. And now, with this new signing of Yamamoto, the LA fans can rest assured that they have two Japanese stars to handle their postseason struggles and contend for the World Series since 2020.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's baseball resume

The Japanese hurler had a 16-6 record with a 1.21 ERA last season. He struck out 169 batters in 164 innings, pitched his second hitter, and led his team to the Japan Series.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is a one-of-a-kind pitcher who has won three straight Pacific League MVP awards and three straight Sawamura awards, similar to the MLB's Cy Young.

He also joined the coveted list of Ichiro Suzuki and Hisashi Yamada to have won the NPB's MVP award three times.

It remains to be seen if he can make a smooth transition to MLB with a team known for regular-season consistency but has often fallen short in the postseason.

