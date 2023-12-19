Yoshinobu Yamamoto Update: Japanese ace's free agency hits boiling point as 'real' bidding commences

Let the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes begin. After meeting with several teams (a few of them multiple times), the Japanese free agent is ready to start accepting offers from MLB teams. It was reported that he got some offers beforehand, but the door is fully open now according to reports.

According to Mike Puma at the New York Post, the meetings were not used to pose offers. They were used as a way for Yoshinobu Yamamoto to meet executives, coaches and even players.

That's why teams pulled in their stars for the meetings. The Los Angeles Dodgers, for example, brought Shohei Ohtani and two other All-Stars to the meeting, and others employed similar tactics.

Now that the pitcher has met with all interested parties, they can officially start what is expected to be an all-out bidding war for his services.

Who is bidding on Yoshinobu Yamamoto?

With offers potentially being sent in right now to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, it's worth noting who the interested parties are. He met with several teams like the New York Yankees and Dodgers, as well as:

New York Mets

Toronto Blue Jays

San Francisco Giants

Philadelphia Phillies

Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants had both reportedly offered the free agent a $300 million deal. It is expected that the bidding could drive the price well beyond that.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has tons of suitors

Yamamoto met with the Yankees and Mets twice, which suggests that they are the favorites thus far. The odds tend to agree, but the other teams cannot be counted out.

The Japanese star is a supreme talent that most MLB teams want to get their hands on. What was once expected to be a contract totaling less than $300 million might extend closer to $400 million when it's all said and done.

It remains to be seen who will still be standing when that's over, but the price can officially begin to rise now.

