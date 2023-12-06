Yoshinobu Yamamoto Update: Yankees 'expected' to meet coveted Japanese ace, per MLB insider

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to meet with the New York Yankees next week. One of his first free agent visits will be to the Bronx Bombers as they look to make him their biggest free agent addition this year. They've been in on him for some time, and after posting recently, they can finally begin truly negotiating.

"Source: Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to meet with the Yankees in the U.S. on Monday. The Yankees are seen as one of the top candidates to sign Yamamoto, along with the Red Sox, Giants, Dodgers, and Cubs."

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is considered one of the top pitching free agents in this class. The Yankees are considered the top team to sign him, as they've been scouting and considering his talents for a long while.

Last offseason, they did not issue the number 18 to any incoming player. Last held by Andrew Benintendi, the number was unused by any player. That number holds special significance to Yamamoto and by Japanese pitchers, and the Yankees held it in case they end up with the pitcher.

Yankees have competition for Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Despite reportedly being the frontrunners and potentially among the first to even speak with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the New York Yankees have competition. He is one of the biggest prizes available this offseason, and tons of teams have interest.

The Yankees are going to meet with Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Morosi mentioned the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs as their primary competition, but other teams will undoubtedly be in the mix at some point.

The pitcher will also likely speak to most if not all the interested parties. The Yankees may get to him first, but it's highly unlikely that they land him to a contract before he peruses the rest of his options.

The New York Mets have also thrown their hat into the ring, as owner Steve Cohen also flew to Japan recently to speak with Yamamoto's team. This is a big step towards someone signing him, but this process is likely far from over.

