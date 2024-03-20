"You are bringing down the young guys" - Jazz Chisholm rips into former senior Marlins teammates for lack of leadership

Rising star Jazz Chisholm of the Miami Marlins recently caused some controversy when he openly talked about how leadership worked on the team during his earlier years during an interview for "The Pivot Podcast." Chisholm was not shy when he discussed times when veteran players failed to lead the team, especially when it came to younger teammates like himself.

Chisholm expressed his anger when rookies were being brought down by more experienced players instead of being helped and supported. He recounted a time when a young, talented player had just hit a home run and was later scolded by veteran players for celebrating with a playful move that looked like his favorite player, Juan Soto. According to Chisholm, this behavior crushed the youngster’s spirit and potential, which led to a decline in his performance.

"You ain’t supposted to have a vet that’s trying to bring down the rookies [...] I watched someone being called up to the big leagues, supposed to be like one of the top three prospects. He gets up there, hits a homerun [...] Does the Juan Soto shuffle [...] Tell me why he comes into the dugout after running the bases and these vets start yelling at him."

The Miami Marlin’s clubhouse atmosphere in previous years was evidently negative, according to the 26-year-old infielder. Chisholm did not like the idea of some veterans being praised as team leaders, even though they did not do a good job and brought down the team’s morale. Chisholm’s comments shed light on the toxic culture that surrounds some of the team’s rosters, where old ideas make it hard for up-and-coming players to grow.

According to some analysts, Jazz Chisholm was referring to former teammate Miguel Rojas.

While Chisholm did not name specific individuals, his statements were interpreted by some analysts as a reference to his former teammate Miguel Rojas, who was seen as the real team captain during his tenure with the Miami Marlins. According to Chisholm’s remarks, the current player for the Los Angeles Dodgers may not have done everything that was expected of a team leader, despite his general appeal and respect from the franchise.

However, Chisholm’s story was not just negative; it also shows how the team has evolved for the better since then. The infielder also discussed how the Marlins’ clubhouse is now a place where everyone is welcome and differences are celebrated. No matter their background or experience, every player is respected.

As the Marlins prepare for the 2024 MLB season, Chisholm’s reminds us of the importance of creating a supportive and empowering setting for all players, no matter how long they have been with a team or the position they play. His willingness to speak out shows us how baseball has been shifting from a more traditional stance to a more modern and friendly sport.

