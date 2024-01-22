"You can beat this" "One of the greatest athletes Chicago has ever seen" - MLB fans send prayers to Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg after cancer diagnosis

The MLB universe was shocked and upset Monday by the news that Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. The long-time member of the Chicago Cubs took to social media to share his personal update with the baseball world.

The former Chicago Cubs infielder announced that he was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer last week and that he and his family are prepared to continue their fight against the disease. Ryne Sandberg said that he is surrounded by family and his medical care team and will continue to stay positive during this difficult.

Following Sandberg's announcement on social media, fans from across the MLB have gone to social media to share their love and support the Hall of Famer. Some fans have simply sent their love to Sandberg and his family, wishing him good health and support at this time.

Meanwhile, fans from the other teams, particularly those of the Chicago Cubs rivals have come forward to share their respect for Sandberg. A number of St. Louis Cardinals have wished Sandberg well, while also sending their prayers in his direction.

According to Cancer Research UK, metastatic prostate cancer (sometimes referred to as advanced prostate cancer) means that the cancer has spread to other parts of the body than just the prostate. The website says that the lymph nodes and/or bones are the most commonly affected areas, while the cancer can sometimes spread to organs elsewhere in the body.

A closer look at Ryne Sandberg and his incredible MLB career

Originally selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 20th round of the 1978 MLB Draft, Sandberg appeared in only 13 games for the team. Ryne Sandberg and Larry Bowa were traded to the Chicago Cubs for Ivan DeJesus before the beginning of the 1982 season.

It's safe to say that the trade worked out for the Chicago Cubs as Ryne Sandberg quickly became one of the most beloved and successful players in club history. Sandberg spent 15 of his 16 MLB seasons with the Cubs, posting a .285 batting average with 282 home runs, 1,061 RBIS, and 344 stolen bases.

During his tenure with the Chicago Cubs, Ryne Sandberg earned ten All-Star selections, nine Gold Glove Awards, seven Silver Slugger Awards, and the 1984 National League MVP Award. Here's wishing Sandberg and speedy recovery!

