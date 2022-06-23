"You can kick em out before the game starts???" "The egos these umps get is ridiculous" - Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach gets ejected before today's game after arguing about the strike zone from last night's contest

Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez delivered the lineup card to the umpires before the game and was not too happy. Martinez started arguing about the strike zone in last night's contest and was ejected from the game before it even started.

This is a bizarre scene. Not too often do you see someone get kicked out before the game even starts. One fan did not even know that this was possible.

One fan thinks that the egos of certain umpires can be ridiculous at times.

The Blue Jays hitting coach definitely has a case to make. The strike zone was absolutely horrendous last night. Here is a breakdown of the home plate umpire Doug Edding's performance from the game.

The average overall accuracy is 94% for umpires; Eddings was just 89%. What makes it even worse is that he only called 64% strike accuracy, which is horrendous. The league average for MLB umpires is 88%, nearly 25 points higher.

Overall, it was a brutal night for Doug Eddings and further support for robot umpires.

Toronto Blue Jays lose heartbreaker in extra innings

Tim Anderson slides into home plate to tie the game up in extra innings. Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago White Sox

The Blue Jays lost a heartbreaker to the White Sox last night by a score of 7-6 in 12 innings. The Blue Jays trailed for most of the game and were down by a run going into the eighth inning. Then, in the eighth, Toronto erupted for three runs to take a 4-2 lead.

The White Sox would not give up. Luis Robert tied the game up at 4-4 in the ninth.

The Blue Jays and White Sox then went into extra innings and traded runs in the 10th and 11th innings. Going into the 12th inning, the game was tied at 6-6. Josh Harrison walked it off for the White Sox win.

It was a tough game to lose after coming back late to take the lead. The Toronto Blue Jays will look to avoid a sweep this afternoon.

