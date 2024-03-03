“You can’t even compare me to him” - When Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki shot down comparisons with a young Shohei Ohtani

When two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani made the move from Japan's NPB to the MLB in 2018, his arrival was compared to compatriot Ichiro Suzuki, but the retired legend was quick to shoot them down.

The Seattle Mariners legend was at the tail end of his professional career when a young Ohtani took the league by storm in his rookie season. Already impressed just a month into the youngster's MLB career, Suzuki was quick to downplay any comparisons and was full of praise for his countryman.

Ichiro Suzuki was an established star in the NPB before he joined the Seattle Mariners in 2001, making the move across the Pacific. He went on to spend the next nine years in Seattle, growing into a legendary figure in the team before joining the Yankees. He returned to the Mariners in 2018 to end his playing career and mark the start of his coaching days.

In the year Suzuki made his return to Seattle, a young Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Angels and started his MLB career. He was an instant hit, winning the Al Rookie of the Year award and establishing himself as the best player in the world since then.

While Ohtani made history by signing the biggest-ever MLB contract, Suzuki predicted his impact on the sport back then in 2018, saying:

“You can’t even compare me to him, because he’s actually doing something that is going to impact not just Japan or here but the whole world.”

Shohei Ohtani reveals news of his marriage in typical style

While Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is starting a new journey in his professional life, he has also begun an important journey in his personal life. The Japanese star announced through an Instagram post on Thursday that he had recently gotten married to someone from his native country of Japan.

Ohtani has always been a private person since shooting to stardom in the MLB and he announced his recent marriage in typical fashion. He did not give away any details other than the fact that he is now married. It came as a surprise to fans across the world, as well as several teammates.

