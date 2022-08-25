"You were cheating last year, weren’t you?" “This team drives me crazy” - San Francisco Giants fans beyond the point of frustration after blowout loss to last place Detroit Tigers

The San Francisco Giants' season continued to disappoint this afternoon as they lost to the 48-77 Detroit Tigers by a score of 6-1. The Giants lost in large part due to the Tigers' six-run fifth inning.

The San Francisco Giants' record now sits at 61-62, six games behind division foe San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card standings.

"FINAL: #SFGiants 1, Tigers 6" - SFGiants

The Giants needed to take care of business against a lesser opponent to have any chance at catching the Padres for the Wild Card spot. Starting pitcher Logan Webb had a disappointing outing in a must-win game, going 4.2 innings and allowing six earned runs. Webb is now 11-7 with a 3.33 ERA.

The Giants' 2022 season has been a disappointment and that may be putting things lightly. Just a season ago, the Giants finished with the best record in baseball, going 107-55. In 2022, the team is struggling to stay at .500. Jokingly, this has fans wondering if the team cheated a year ago.

Before today's game, the Giants had won two games in a row and pulled within 5.5 games of the Wild Card. San Francisco has certainly had an inconsistent season.

The San Francisco Giants have shown in the second half that they are riddled with injuries and lack of consistent offense. The team certainly does not look the part of a playoff team, especially losing games against the Tigers.

Joe @11012010Finally @SFGiants Clutch performance by the Giants. Definitely playoff bound. @SFGiants Clutch performance by the Giants. Definitely playoff bound.

IHATELOSING @myteamssuckbad @SFGiants So like whatsup why is there 0 consistency @SFGiants So like whatsup why is there 0 consistency

At this point, some fans are ready for the season to be over.

Starting pitcher Logan Webb left too many pitches up in the zone, resulting in a poor outing.

Ryan Garcia @ryanwiththejeep @SFGiants Webb has been very inconsistent this year, especially in the later innings. Also leaving too many pitches in the strike zone when he is up in the count 0-2. Has really regressed from last year but so has the whole team @SFGiants Webb has been very inconsistent this year, especially in the later innings. Also leaving too many pitches in the strike zone when he is up in the count 0-2. Has really regressed from last year but so has the whole team😅

Some San Francisco Giants fans are done with the season and are now gearing up for the start of the football season.

It was an extremely disappointing loss as the Giants continue to lack consistency on the offensive side. After a magical 2021 season, it appears that the Giants' roster is finally coming back to Earth.

The team still has a theoretical chance in the NL Wild Card, but those chances are getting slimmer.

The team will now travel to Minnesota to face off against the Twins in a critical series for both teams that have struggled a bit as of late. The series is set to begin Friday night in Minnesota, with the first pitch scheduled for 8:10 p.m. EDT.

