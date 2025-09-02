"You’d move mountains to make me feel better" - Albert Pujols's wife Nicole hails Cardinals legend on their wedding anniversary

Having made their relationship public in 2022, St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols and Nicole Fernandez tied the knot at a private ceremony on Tuesday. As the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Nicole shared a series of snaps featuring Pujols in an Instagram post. In the caption, Fernandez dedicated a heartfelt note to the Cardinals' great.&quot;Happy anniversary Tito 🫶🏻. You’ve shown me what true care looks like when I’m sick, you’d move mountains to make me feel better, and when I’m hungry, you make every craving of mine come true no matter the time,&quot; Fernandez wrote. &quot;I know I can be a little spoiled, but you love that about me and spoil me even more.&quot;Thank you for listening to all my conversations, and for always trying to learn my world. I’m forever grateful for your love, your patience, and for choosing me every single day. Here’s to us, forever and always 🥂❤️✨&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlbert and Nicole made their relationship public via social media, shortly after Pujols finalized his divorce with ex-wife Dierdre, with whom he shares five kids.Just like her husband, Nicole Fernandez also hails from the Dominican Republic. In fact, she is the daughter of former Dominican president Leonel Fernandez, who held office for three terms (1996-2000, 2004-2008, 2008-2012).Nicole Fernandez is a journalist, while also being involved in quite a lot of philanthropic work via her husband's foundation, which is known as the &quot;Pujols Family Foundation.&quot;Albert Pujols and his wife, Nicole, enjoyed touring Italy over the summerAfter an extremely successful career in the major leagues, legendary slugger Albert Pujols announced his retirement from professional baseball in October 2022, after spending 22 seasons at the highest level of the sport.It appears the 45-year-old and his wife, Nicole Fernandez, have been putting their newfound free time to good use. This year, the couple enjoyed summer to the fullest by taking a trip to Italy.Nicole Fernandez made sure to take plenty of pictures as the couple were on their travels, later posting them to Instagram.First, the pair stopped at Capri, a picturesque island located in the Gulf of Naples. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThen, they headed to Porto Cervo in Northen Sardinia. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith Albert Pujols set to enter Hall of Fame eligibility in 2028, the Dominican's induction into the exclusive club is widely considered to be a certainty, considering the outstanding career he enjoyed.