“You’d be shocked to know how many gamble” - MLB executive makes startling claim amid Shohei Ohtani's ongoing betting saga

Shohei Ohtani's gambling controversy has become a major story for the MLB. Not only did it result in the firing of his longterm interpreter and an investigation into everyone, but it also has many believing that Ohtani himself might have been illegally gambling.

The relationship between athletes and sports gambling is a precarious one. So many have been punished harshly for it. With betting becoming so mainstream, it's proven difficult to regulate on the behalf of the leagues themselves.

MLB reporter Bob Nightengale detailed that the league holds a meeting with players to tell them they can only gamble legally through league-sponsored outlets and they, of course, can't bet on their own games. Reportedly, this rule is apparently not adhered to.

One executive said, via USA Today:

“You’d be shocked to know how many players and front office people gamble. It’s so different than the way it used to be. So what’s going on now with Ohtani and his interpreter isn’t surprising at all. The only surprise is what took so long for one of these scandals to break."

Based on the report, gambling seems to be a much more widespread issue for the baseball world and presumably the sports world at large. It has been difficult for these leagues to promote gambling to their audiences while keeping their players out of it as much as possible.

Shohei Ohtani likely not facing major punishment over betting scandal

Bob Nightengale reports that the most likely scenario is a fine for Shohei Ohtani. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar won't get banned for life like some have speculated akin to Pete Rose.

Shohei Ohtani likely won't be punished harshly

Based on the changed story, it seems that one of two things happened. Either Ippei Muzihara stole $4.5 million from Ohtani to fund his gambling or Ohtani covered his longtime friend's gambling debts. The latter is illegal but is also more likely.

Presuming Ohtani wasn't actually gambling through his interpreter, an unlikely but not totally impossible situation, he will be fine and MLB won't have cause to suspend or expel him from anything.

