Since Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto packed their bags for Los Angeles, Jordan Montgomery became the top sought-after pitcher. After winning the World Series with the Texas Rangers, Montgomery is now a free agent and is yet to decide his future camp.

The MLB Trade Rumors projected a six-year $150 million deal for the 30-year-old pitcher. Montgomery signed a $10 million deal for a year in 2023 to avoid arbitration with the Cardinals. He was later traded to Texas.

Tyler Milliken, a host of the “Name Redacted Podcast,” shared his dissatisfaction on X (formerly Twitter) over the Boston Red Sox’s attempt for Jordan Montgomery.

“If Jordan Montgomery is out of your budget, you don’t deserve to own a sports team. Especially the damn Boston Red Sox,” Milliken posted.

Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reported that Montgomery might be “too expensive” for the Red Sox.

“When I suggested free agent Jordan Montgomery as a good fall-back option, the official scoffed and offered that even Montgomery would be too expensive for the Red Sox’s current budget plans."

The Boston Red Sox had an expensive rotation in the 2023 season, which included James Paxton, Garrett Whitlock, Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford. Unfortunately, they all have an ERA above 4.50, with some exceeding 5.00.

In this situation, the team needs someone like Montgomery, who has a 2.79 ERA and seven years of experience on the mound, to fix their roster.

Boston Red Sox’s disappointing season in 2023

In the 2023 regular season, the Boston Red Sox had their worst performance since 2014. They won 78 games, with 39 wins at home and 39 on the road. However, they lost 84 games, with 42 losses at home and 42 on the road. As a result, they ended up last in the East division of the American League.

Boston’s third baseman Rafael Devers had a batting average of .271 and a .851 OPS, scoring the most runs (90) and RBIs (100) on the team in 2023. Meanwhile, Brayan Bello led the team with a 4.28 ERA in 157.0 innings across 28 games.

The Red Sox made it to the post-season two years ago, and their last appearance in the World Series was in 2018, where they won their ninth World Series pennant against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

