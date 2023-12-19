"You are extraordinary at what you do" - Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife, Maria pens heartfelt note for Braves superstar following Hank Aaron Award win

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. is having a year to remember. He has enjoyed a trailblazing MLB season, smashing unprecedented records on his way to a maiden NL MVP title.

His record-breaking season earned him another accolade this week as the 26-year-old got his hands on the prestigious 2023 NL Hank Aaron Award. Following the accolade, Acuna Jr.'s wife, Maria Laborde, penned a heartfelt note for the Braves superstar.

"How proud I am of you, you are extraordinary at what you do, I ask God to allow me to walk with you hand in hand always my love. I LOVE YOU"

The Braves slugger married his wife earlier this year and has two sons with his partner. He was also touched by the emotional post and responded:

"I love youuuu my baby" - Acuna Jr. commented on the post.

The four-time All-Star wore a custom-made attire to the All-MLB Team Show at the HyperX Arena. He wore a red satin suit with No. 13 and No. 44 embroidered. The No. 13 represented the 26-year-old's jersey no, while the No. 44 was a tribute to the late great Hank Aaron.

“It was something that we worked on as a family, working with a clothes designer here in the United States,” Acuña said through interpreter Bryan Almonte. “And, obviously, what Hank Aaron means to the game of baseball and also to the city of Atlanta, it just made a lot of sense for us to honor him.”

Atlanta Braves will hope to cash in on Acuna Jr.'s performances to end their recent postseason slump

While the Atlanta Braves' postseason was cut short by the Philadelphia Phillies for a second season running, the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year became the first player in MLB history to steal 70 bases and hit 40 home runs in a single season.

