  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Gave up homer to 12yo"; "Does this mean you're training to become Angels #1 pitcher" - Fans react to Trevor Bauer practicing with Christian Moore

"Gave up homer to 12yo"; "Does this mean you're training to become Angels #1 pitcher" - Fans react to Trevor Bauer practicing with Christian Moore

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Jan 17, 2025 12:09 GMT
Former Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer &amp; Los Angeles Angels Slugger Christian Moore
Former Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer & Los Angeles Angels Slugger Christian Moore

Former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer has long made noise on social media. He has consistently made baseball content for all his fans and followers to see. From warmup and workout tips to how to grip and throw certain pitches, Bauer has nearly covered it all.

However, one of his most successful pieces of content comes in the form of live at-bats. He recently faced off against one of the Los Angeles Angels' top prospects, Christian Moore.

also-read-trending Trending

The Rocket City Trash Pandas posted the clip but did not type Bauer's name. Bauer was not pleased with that, so he quoted the video and gave it right back to them.

While some have grown tired of Bauer's presence on social media, quite a few others have not. They want to see the hard-throwing righty get another shot in the big leagues.

"Does this mean that you're training to become the Angels #1 pitcher? We need you on this team. To think how much knowledge of this game you have to teach this young team. Could see a playoff team if you join" one fan posted.
"You gave up a homer to a 12 year old," said another.
"You got owned by CMO," said another.
"When are you coming to pitch for the Mets?" said another.
"You went from an MLB CY Young award level pitcher to flexing on 20 year old minor leaguers.. You’re sad," said another.
"The replies taking a fun, silly video way too serious," said another.

Trevor Bauer has very slim chance of returning to the big leagues

Los Angeles Dodgers - Trevor Bauer (Photo via IMAGN)
Los Angeles Dodgers - Trevor Bauer (Photo via IMAGN)

Trevor Bauer has been trying his best to return to the big leagues. The last time he stepped on a big-league mound was in 2021 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has had success in Japan and Mexico and certainly has the talent to be a starter for an MLB team. However, it does not seem like any team wants to take on the baggage that comes with signing him.

While he talked to some teams ahead of last season, there has not been much word on him talking to clubs this offseason. There is no telling where he could play in 2025 as it was announced he will not be returning to the Mexican League.

Quick Links

Edited by Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी