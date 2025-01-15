Former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer has long made noise on social media. He has consistently made baseball content for all his fans and followers to see. From warmup and workout tips to how to grip and throw certain pitches, Bauer has nearly covered it all.

However, one of his most successful pieces of content comes in the form of live at-bats. He recently faced off against one of the Los Angeles Angels' top prospects, Christian Moore.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Rocket City Trash Pandas posted the clip but did not type Bauer's name. Bauer was not pleased with that, so he quoted the video and gave it right back to them.

While some have grown tired of Bauer's presence on social media, quite a few others have not. They want to see the hard-throwing righty get another shot in the big leagues.

"Does this mean that you're training to become the Angels #1 pitcher? We need you on this team. To think how much knowledge of this game you have to teach this young team. Could see a playoff team if you join" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"You gave up a homer to a 12 year old," said another.

Expand Tweet

"You got owned by CMO," said another.

"When are you coming to pitch for the Mets?" said another.

"You went from an MLB CY Young award level pitcher to flexing on 20 year old minor leaguers.. You’re sad," said another.

"The replies taking a fun, silly video way too serious," said another.

Trevor Bauer has very slim chance of returning to the big leagues

Los Angeles Dodgers - Trevor Bauer (Photo via IMAGN)

Trevor Bauer has been trying his best to return to the big leagues. The last time he stepped on a big-league mound was in 2021 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has had success in Japan and Mexico and certainly has the talent to be a starter for an MLB team. However, it does not seem like any team wants to take on the baggage that comes with signing him.

While he talked to some teams ahead of last season, there has not been much word on him talking to clubs this offseason. There is no telling where he could play in 2025 as it was announced he will not be returning to the Mexican League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback