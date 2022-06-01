"You got this babe" - Hannah Jeter shares an adorable childhood picture of Derek Jeter on her Instagram after the New York Yankees legend makes his much-awaited social media debut

Former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter broke the internet with his Twitter and Instagram debut after living away from the social media limelight for several years. Having a vast MLB fanbase, Derek garnered 111K followers on Instagram and 135.4K followers on Twitter within six hours of making the announcement.

Jeter made a grand entry on Twitter by retweeting an old tweet from a fan, Jeffrey Guity.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter Jeffrey Guity @jeffguity Derek Jeter has no excuse not to have a Twitter account by now Derek Jeter has no excuse not to have a Twitter account by now Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses. twitter.com/jeffguity/stat… Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses. twitter.com/jeffguity/stat…

"Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses." - @ Derek Jeter

On Instagram, Derek said hello to his fans by posting a short video clip of himself.

In the video Derek said, "What's up everyone? I am about to start a busy summer. So, I thought why not add a little more craziness and dive right in here. Now, what all I be posting? I guess, time will tell. But I am looking to share with you some of the projects I have on the way. Give you a taste what makes Miami home. And, highlight all the special work related to Turn 2 Foundation."

"Let’s do this!" - @ Derek Jeter

Jeter received a flood of welcoming comments on his first Instagram post, including one from his wife, Hannah Jeter.

"OK," Hannah wrote with three exclamation marks, one laughing emoji, and two high-fives.

Hannah Jeter comments on Derek Jeter's first IG post.

"Ok !!! 😆🙌🙌" - @ Hannah Jeter

Currently, Derek follows 12 people on Instagram and four people on Twitter.

Derek's Following lists on Instagram and Twitter.

Hannah Jeter also took to her Instagram account and posted a super adorable childhood picture of the 14-time All-Star. Hannah wittily captioned the photo, saying that Jeter still has time to make his mark as a social media influencer. Ironically, Derek has already been inspiring many for years.

"It’s never too late to be an influencer. You got this babe." - @ Hannah Jeter

Derek's path from playing Little League baseball at the age of five to becoming a New York Yankees superstar has been incredible. Even after retiring from MLB, his social media debut is causing a stir.

Alex Rodriguez gives a hearty welcome to Derek Jeter on Twitter

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

Alex Rodriguez, a former teammate of Derek Jeter while playing for the New York Yankees, retweeted Jeter's first tweet and gave him a warm welcome.

"Welcome to Twitter, Captain!" - @Alex Rodriguez

Excited to see what Derek has in store for all the MLB fans out there. Hurry up and hit the follow buttons, guys!

