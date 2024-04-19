"You got to call him up, you're making a mistake" - MLB analyst urges Pirates to promote Paul Skenes to Big League following stellar MiLB performance

When the Pittsburgh Pirates selected pitcher Paul Skenes with their first overall draft pick in 2023, many fans of the ailing organization believed that they had found their savior. For this reason, news that Skenes would not be making the opening day roster came as a relatively large surprise.

Instead, the 21-year old flamethrower was sent to Triple-A Indianapolis, where he was expected to further hone his skills. However, after less than a month toiling in the minors, Skenes may be on the verge of making his MLB debut.

In a recent appearance on MLB Network Radio, analyst Jim Bowden laid out his case for promoting Paul Skenes. According to Bowden, the Pirates are "making a big mistake" by not giving the 6-foot-6 right hander a tap on the shoulder.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

""If I can run out Paul Skenes, Jared Jones, and Mitch Keller? I got three starters that no one in my division can match." @JimBowdenGM is ready for Paul Skenes to take his talents to the big leagues" - MLB Network on Xirius XM

Although Bowden acknowledged Pittsburgh Pirates GM Ben Cherington's opinion that Skenes still needs to "check some boxes", the analyst disagreed. Bowden underpinned his argument by claiming that Paul Skenes could win Rookie of the Year, an outcome that would guarantee his team a chance at an amateur draft pick after the first round.

Paul Skenes made a pair of appearances for his team during spring training. On February 29, Skenes put forth a two-strikeout performance against the Baltimore Orioles that saw the California-native hit 102 miles per hour.

Expand Tweet

"Paul Skenes' first 3 pitches tonight: 101 MPH. 101 MPH. 102 MPH. Strikeout" - Platinum Ke'Bryan

Formerly a student at LSU, Skenes went 13-2, posting a 1.69 ERA in his senior season. Additionally, Paul Skenes played an integral role in LSU's victory at the College World Series last year, a feat that delivered the school's first such title since 2007. The pitching prospect is also known for his relationship with LSU gymnast and TikTok star Olivia Dunne.

Paul Skenes remains one of the Pirates' biggest assets

Through 12.2 innings on the mound of Triple-A Indianapolis, Skenes has not allowed a single earned run, and has struck out 27 batters. Despite the strong performance, GM Cherington is in no rush, telling Sports Illustrated recently:

"We don’t want to go from 0 to 100 right away. Paul’s so important to us long term, so we want to be really thoughtful about that"

While the Pirates will likely have Skenes for decades, that does not mean the fanbase is not chomping at the bit for a chance to see this rising star in action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback