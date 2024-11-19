"You got Teoscar Hernandez, Willy Adames" - Reds HOFer gives Yankees alternative option for $600,000,000-$700,000,000 deal with Juan Soto

The New York Mets have seemingly upped the ante in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, with reports emerging that they have put forth a $660 million offer on Monday to sign the lefty slugger. Former All-Star Sean Casey feels the New York Yankees will look at other free agents, like Teoscar Hernandez and Willy Adames, if they don't commit a similar amount on a single player.

Juan Soto hada an outstanding campaign for the New York Yankees after arriving from the San Diego Padres in the previous offseason. He was vital during the postseason as the Yankees claimed the American League pennant after 15 years. He became a free agent after they lost the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers last month.

Sean Casey, who was elected into the Cincicnnati Reds Hall of Fame in 2012, gave his views on the same during his podcast, which he co-hosts with Rich Ciancimino, on Monday.

"If Soto does walk, you've got Teoscar Hernandez sitting there, and you've got (Willy) Adames, who's hit 30 home runs and drove in a hundred runs," Casey said. "(He's an) unbelievable clubhouse guy. Plays great defense. He's going to be playing out of position. Obviously, you've got (Anthony) Volpe there, who is one of the best defenders in the game.

"Adames could play (shortstop), but you're really getting a great athlete; you can put him anywhere you want," he added. "Those are two options that, I think, the Yankees are going to be really interested in and would be willing to top-dollar for those two guys if they are not going to go six, seven hundred million for one guy."

Teoscar Hernandez batted .272/.339/.501 with 34 home runs, 99 RBIs and an OPS+ of 137 during the regular season for the Dodgers and had a key role in their postseason run to the World Series.

Meanwhile, Willy Adames posted a .251/.331/.462 slash line with 32 home runs and 112 RBIs to help the Milwaukee Brewers clinch the National League Central title.

"I think he'd walk away from $50 million": Sean Casey on Yankees acquiring Juan Soto for lesser money than Mets

The Mets have reportedly made a $660 million offer to Juan Soto (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

The New York Yankees would be the more desirable destination for Juan Soto than the New York Mets, according to Sean Casey. He feels the Yankees could hope to acquire his services for a smaller fee than the Mets.

"I think he'd walk away from 50 (million)," Casey said. "Which is so ridiculous to say."

"I think if the Yankees got to 600 (million) and the number was 650 (million), I think he'd go to the Yankees," he added.

Juan Soto was reportedly approached by the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays last week. The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to have meetings with the marquee free agent on Tuesday.

