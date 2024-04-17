“You gotta get to him early and I was able to” - Mookie Betts on facing Patrick Corbin in his five-hit game against the Nationals

Mookie Betts has been a formidable force for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and his hitting streak continues to help them get on board. In their recent performance against the Washington Nationals, Betts went 5-for-5 powering the Dodgers to a win, rebounding from their last game.

Betts faced Patrick Corbin on the mound and was able to get the ball moving after using his technique. When asked about his attack against Corbin, Betts said he needed to get in early.

"He just left some pitches out over the plate and I was able to put some good swings on it. He's a good pitcher and it's tough. You gotta kinda get to him early and I was able to," Mookie Betts said.

The Dodgers got off to a bad start this season but they seem to be picking up the pace. Their last success helped improve their record to 12-8. Despite their rough start, they are one game ahead of the Padres to hold the top of the NL West Division.

Mookie Betts emphasizes the importance of base running in the Dodgers' victory

Mookie Betts is fast when it comes to base running. The 31-year-old slugger highlighted the importance of base running with the Dodgers, especially in the seventh inning. Betts scored from third base, which looked impossible, helping the Dodgers extend their lead.

"We just preach base running. That's not the first time we went over things like that. I would do a really good job of preparing and I was able to put it into action," Betts said.

The Dodgers star also talked about Andy Pages' debut and his confidence with the team.

"He's really comfortable and confident, which is huge; it's what we need. We got a really good team. We just got to continue to put it together," Betts continued.

Betts holds a batting clip of .388 with a 1.190 OPS. The slugger smashed six home runs, 18 RBIs and drove in 22 runs in 80 appearances at the plate. Betts is also leading the Dodgers in home runs.

