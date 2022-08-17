"You guys have deprived us long enough" "He will rot there until he's 26" - New York Yankees fans plead for Oswald Peraza to be called up, 22-year-old Venezuelan dominant with AAA affiliate

New York Yankees' Oswald Peraza looks ready for the big leagues to everyone except Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone. The Venezuelan shortstop is one of the hottest prospects in baseball and continues to impress with the Yankees' AAA affiliate Scanton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. It's hard to imagine what more Peraza can do to earn a callup.

Last night, Peraza continued his hot streak with a two-run homer for the RailRiders. His 17th home run of the season capped an inspiring comeback from a nine-run deficit. Scanton went on to win the game 10-9 over the St. Paul Saints. With the Yankees on a downward spiral, fans are crying for Peraza to be called up to the Bronx and let loose in the majors.

The 22-year-old from Barquisimeto was signed by the New York Yankees in 2016 as an international free agent. Yes, he is still young. Yes, he's still raw. Yes, he still has room to develop. Having said that, let’s not forget that another well-known Yankee shortstop, Derek Jeter, made his first appearance in the majors at 21 years old. That worked out pretty well.

Peraza is an offensive machine. He already has 17 home runs and 45 RBIs in 88 games at the Triple-A level. He is batting .262./328/.454 with a .782 OPS. Add to that his 29 stolen bases, and he seems like the total package.

The Yankees could use some help in the shortstop department. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, D.J. LeMahieu, Marwin Gonzalez, and Gleyber Torres have all had stints at the position but have failed to impress.

Peraza has speed and a strong arm and could be the missing piece for the Yankees infield.

Oswald Peraza already has 17 HRs, 45 RBIs, 29 SBs with the New York Yankees' AAA affiliate

Manager Aaron Boone meets with the media before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Brian Cashman has been heavily criticized by fans for his diligent yet overpatient approach to young talent. Fans argue that some of these players in the Yankees farm system should be given an opportunity. Cashman did a good job of holding on to his top prospects at the trade deadline, but honestly, what's the point if you're not going to use them?

Aaron Boone was recently asked about his opinion on Oswald Peraza and the possibility of calling him up.

"No, not really right now. No plans right now but you know he is very much next in line," responded Boone.

The Yankees are in freefall at the moment. They are 2-8 in their last 10 games and have lost their first-place position in the American League to the Houston Astros. Although they are highly unlikely to overtake the lead, the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays are now within striking distance in the AL East.

Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman need to make adjustments if they want this team to be competitive in the postseason. Fans are desperate for Oswald Peraza to be given a chance. Many believe he could be the missing piece to the puzzle.

