"You guys are gonna be best friends" - Blue Jays' Davis Schneider bares reactions during intense Shohei Ohtani rumors

Ahead of Shohei Ohtani's record-setting $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the speculation surrounding the erstwhile free agent was defeaning. Virtually every move of the Japanese superstar's was tracked, and read into.

Among the teams who were considered frontrunners were the Toronto Blue Jays. In the days leading up to his eventual deal with the Dodgers, many fans of MLB's only Canadian team believed that the defending AL MVP would be coming north of the border.

In a recent appearance on former catcher AJ Pierzynski's podcast Foul Territory, Blue Jays utility man Davis Schneider was asked what he thought during the times that Shohei Ohtani appeared likely to sign with his team. Schneider claimed that friends were contacting him, claiming that he and Ohtani would be "best friends".

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

""You guys are gonna be best friends!" Davis Schneider discusses *almost* getting Shohei Ohtani ..."it was cool for a second!"" - Foul Territory

Davis Schneider made reference to the disproven claims that Ohtani was on a plane from LA to Toronto during the height of his speculation. His deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers ended up not only being the largest deal in MLB history, but also in the history of professional sports.

Under the terms of Ohtani's complex deferral deal with the Dodgers, the 29-year old will take a salary of just $2 million per year. Although this sum is some $28 million less than he received as a member of the Los Angeles Angels in 2023, thr $680 million balance of the deal will be reserved, and paid out incrementally to Ohtani on the completion of his contract in 2034.

For Schneider, 2023 was his rookie season on the Toronto Blue Jays. Through 35 games, Schneider hit .276/.404/.603 with 8 home runs and 20 RBIs. Seen as a rising star in the organization, Schneider is likely to be relied on in a more comprehensive capacity in 2024.

Expand Tweet

"Friendly reminder that we get to watch Davis Schneider launch home runs again soon" - Victor

Almost every player in MLB wants to be Shohei Ohtani's teammate

Before news of Shohei Ohtani's deal broke, it would be difficult to blame any player, from any team, for wondering if they might soon have a generational talent in their locker room. For Jays fans, missing out on Ohtani was a tremendous dissapointment. However, for Schneider and the rest of the club, 2024 will be about making due with the resources they have.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.