“You guys need to figure it the f**k out” “You should’ve won that f***ing game” - New York Yankees fans concerned with recent play after team blows late lead to Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees started their three-game series at Busch Stadium tonight. The Yankees held a late lead, but the Cardinals ultimately came out on top by a score of 4-3.

"FINAL: Cardinals 4, Yankees 3." -@Yankees

Many New York Yankees fans reacted to the tough loss. One fan wants the team to figure things out after their recent performance.

𝘿𝙤𝙢  @BronxBmbrz @Yankees You guys need to figure it the fuck out this is getting really concerning @Yankees You guys need to figure it the fuck out this is getting really concerning

The Yankees definitely had a chance to win this game, and fans are not happy.

The Yankees are now 18-19 in their last 37 games, making fans are concerned.

Overall, it was a tough loss for the Yankees to begin their roadtrip. The team will look to bounceback tomorrow as they face former Yankee Jordan Montgomery.

08/05: New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals Highlights

Miami Marlins v St. Louis Cardinals

The New York Yankees were able to scratch across a run early in the first with an RBI double by Josh Donaldson off of Dakota Hudson. This was Donaldson's 21st double of the season.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Donaldson continues to heat up with an RBI double in the 1st! Donaldson continues to heat up with an RBI double in the 1st! https://t.co/4OXZrvZZ0f

"Donaldson continues to heat up with an RBI double in the 1st!" - Talkin' Yanks

The Cardinals answered right back in the bottom of the second inning with a Yadier Molina RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.

"Yadi comes through" -@Cardinals

Josh Donaldson continued his great day at the plate, this time with an RBI single to centerfield to make it 2-1.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Josh Donaldson stays hot with another RBI hit! Josh Donaldson stays hot with another RBI hit! https://t.co/KOKoxwo04l

"Josh Donaldson stays hot with another RBI hit!" - Talkin' Yanks

The two teams would not score in the fourth inning, but the Yankees added on to their lead with an RBI single by Gleyber Torres.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Gleyber reaches on an infield single to bring in a run and make it 3-1 Yanks! Gleyber reaches on an infield single to bring in a run and make it 3-1 Yanks! https://t.co/hByu13pwSl

"Gleyber reaches on an infield single to bring in a run and make it 3-1 Yanks!" - Talkin' Yanks

The Cardinals trailed by a score of 3-2 going into the 8th inning before Paul Dejong came through with a two-run double.

"PAULY D FOR THE LEAD!" -@Cardinals

Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley was then able to shut down the Yankees in the 9th inning to hold on by a score of 4-3. The Cardinals' record improved to 58-48 and remained tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central.

The New York Yankees have dropped to 70-37, and have now gone 18-19 in their last 37 games. The two teams face off tomorrow at 7:15 PM EDT on FOX. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

