“You guys need to figure it the f**k out” “You should’ve won that f***ing game” - New York Yankees fans concerned with recent play after team blows late lead to Cardinals

Paul Dejong looks on during the 2019 Divisional Series - Atlanta Braves v St Louis Cardinals - Game Four
Bryce Grafton
Modified Aug 06, 2022 09:43 AM IST

The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees started their three-game series at Busch Stadium tonight. The Yankees held a late lead, but the Cardinals ultimately came out on top by a score of 4-3.

FINAL: Cardinals 4, Yankees 3.
"FINAL: Cardinals 4, Yankees 3." -@Yankees

Many New York Yankees fans reacted to the tough loss. One fan wants the team to figure things out after their recent performance.

@Yankees You guys need to figure it the fuck out this is getting really concerning

The Yankees definitely had a chance to win this game, and fans are not happy.

@Yankees you should've won that fucking game

The Yankees are now 18-19 in their last 37 games, making fans are concerned.

@Yankees I’m worried about this team

Overall, it was a tough loss for the Yankees to begin their roadtrip. The team will look to bounceback tomorrow as they face former Yankee Jordan Montgomery.

08/05: New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals Highlights

Miami Marlins v St. Louis Cardinals
Miami Marlins v St. Louis Cardinals

The New York Yankees were able to scratch across a run early in the first with an RBI double by Josh Donaldson off of Dakota Hudson. This was Donaldson's 21st double of the season.

Donaldson continues to heat up with an RBI double in the 1st! https://t.co/4OXZrvZZ0f
"Donaldson continues to heat up with an RBI double in the 1st!" - Talkin' Yanks

The Cardinals answered right back in the bottom of the second inning with a Yadier Molina RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.

Yadi comes through 🙌 https://t.co/WudDvnzEVZ
"Yadi comes through" -@Cardinals

Josh Donaldson continued his great day at the plate, this time with an RBI single to centerfield to make it 2-1.

Josh Donaldson stays hot with another RBI hit! https://t.co/KOKoxwo04l
"Josh Donaldson stays hot with another RBI hit!" - Talkin' Yanks

The two teams would not score in the fourth inning, but the Yankees added on to their lead with an RBI single by Gleyber Torres.

Gleyber reaches on an infield single to bring in a run and make it 3-1 Yanks! https://t.co/hByu13pwSl
"Gleyber reaches on an infield single to bring in a run and make it 3-1 Yanks!" - Talkin' Yanks

The Cardinals trailed by a score of 3-2 going into the 8th inning before Paul Dejong came through with a two-run double.

PAULY D FOR THE LEAD! https://t.co/pd7tPpqEKo
"PAULY D FOR THE LEAD!" -@Cardinals
Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley was then able to shut down the Yankees in the 9th inning to hold on by a score of 4-3. The Cardinals' record improved to 58-48 and remained tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central.

The New York Yankees have dropped to 70-37, and have now gone 18-19 in their last 37 games. The two teams face off tomorrow at 7:15 PM EDT on FOX. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

