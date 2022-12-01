Derek Jeter is arguably one of the best baseball players of all time. He played his whole 20-year MLB career with the New York Yankees. Derek Jeter played a significant role in the Yankees dynasty, which dominated baseball in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Jeter went on to win five World Series championships.

Additionally, he received several accolades personally. In addition to winning the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards five times each, he was selected 14 times to the American League All-Star team. In 2020, his first year of eligibility, he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame with 99.75% of the vote, the second-highest number in MLB history.

Derek Jeter was and still is a massive fan of the sport. His competitiveness to be the best showed the amount of love he had for his team. But his world didn't entirely consist of baseball. He is a massive movie boof. In a 2008 interview with Women's Health Magazine, Jeter discussed his film obsession.

"During the off-season, I go to the movies almost every day. You hear about women buying shoes? I buy DVDs. I definitely have a problem." -said Jeter

During the interview, the former Yankee was asked about his life, his idols, and the various hobbies that he indulges himself in. When it came to the movies, he pointed out that he has a very big problem with the number of DVDs he bought. This was back in 2008 when OTT wasn't a thing and the only way to rewatch favorites was through DVDs.

His obsession was so bad that he compared his buying of DVDs to women with compulsive buying disorders for shoes. Jeter was also asked about his favorite TV shows and his music interests.

Derek Jeter: A genuine fan of the movies

Derek Jeter became a household name due to his popularity and athletic prowess. He quickly established himself as one of the major star athletes in the sport and was a pop culture figure. He began acting in numerous commercials after being approached for deals by several high-end brands due to his star power.

Jeter also portrayed himself in a minor role in the movie "The Other Guys." His favorite movies, according to him, are "American X, Shawshank Redemption, The Five Heartbeats, and Major League," according to an interview he gave to ESPN in 2014.

