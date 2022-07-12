"You were very important to my career and I think I was very important to your career" - Jerry Seinfeld shares a heartwarming message for Keith Hernandez following number retirement ceremony

Keith Hernandez, a former New York Mets legend, was honored on July 9 when the MLB team retired his No. 17 jersey. It means New York Mets will stop assigning number 17 to any other player in the future as a way of honoring Hernandez.

Keith said, "I am absolutely humbled and proud that my number will be up in the rafters for eternity along with Casey, Gil, Tom, Mike and Jerry."

Jerry Seinfeld, one of the two creators and writers of the popular 1990s sitcom "Seinfeld," had a special message for Keith at his number retiring ceremony.

Hernandez, who had a cameo role in "Seinfeld's" 17th episode of Season 3, "The Boyfriend," came to know Jerry while filming the show.

Jerry Seinfeld said, "You know, Keith, you were very important to my career, and I think I was very important to your career. And that’s a beautiful relationship, when two people can lift each other up at times when it seems like you don’t know how it’s gonna go."

Jerry added, "I love that you and I are connected through the Mets, through my show, and in life as friends. This is a fantastic moment.”

Keith's date with Jerry's ex-girlfriend is certainly an iconic scene from "Seinfeld."

New York Mets held a wonderful event to honor Keith Hernandez's number retirement day

Hernandez's number retirement day at Citi Field

The New York Mets franchise left no stones unturned to make the day memorable for Keith Hernandez, the five-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion.

Fans arrived at the Miami Marlins versus New York Mets game sporting No. 17 jerseys and mustaches.

Hernandez received a unique gift from New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and manager Buck Showalter.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso chopped off his scruff as a gesture of respect for Keith.

After delivering a speech brimming with emotions, Hernandez threw the ceremonial first pitch.

At Citi Field, it was a day of joy and celebration as Keith Hernandez cemented his place in New York Mets forever.

