"You just got swept bud you shouldn’t be tweeting" - MLB fans bash Mike Trout on Twitter after Los Angeles Angels extend losing streak to 11

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is one of the most consummate professionals in the game. He is known for his mild-mannered and gentlemanly approach to the game.

Recently, he was on the receiving end of some scathing tweets from fans and critics alike after he posted a simple one-word tweet on Twitter.

"Anaheim ✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️!!!" - @ Mike Trout

Mike Trout's tweet seemed innocent and almost implied that he just wanted to come home and play in Anaheim after a dismal road trip by the Angels that saw them get swept by both the red-hot New York Yankees and the lowly Philadelphia Phillies.

Following the posting of this tweet, the former three-time AL MVP didn't escape the wrath of the fans, which was brought about by the 11-game losing skid by the Angels. The team's fans and opposition alike let the outfielder hear their sentiments in their sub-tweets.

The MLB Twitterspehere claps back at Mike Trout's tweet

One fan pointed out that Trout shouldn't be tweeting after getting swept on the road and extending the losing streak to 11.

"@MikeTrout You just got swept bud you shouldn't be tweeting atm" - @ Justin

"@MikeTrout You just got swept bud you shouldn’t be tweeting atm" - @ Justin

Another Philadelphia Phillies fan sounded off and stated that he should've signed for their team instead.

"@MikeTrout My Phillies swept you haha should have signed here" - @ Shane Butler

"@MikeTrout My Phillies swept you haha should have signed here" - @ Shane Butler

One fan was perplexed as to how Trout could add so many exclamation points given the situation.

"@MikeTrout I have no idea how you put exclamation points at the end" - @ Alex

"@MikeTrout I have no idea how you put exclamation points at the end" - @ Alex

Another fan politely asked Trout to observe the situation and read the room.

"@MikeTrout @Harpe414 In the nicest way possible. READ THE ROOM MIKE" - @ Angels Suck Again SZN

One fan didn't hold back about his feelings and proceeded to tell the former AL MVP to just focus on winning, instead of indulging on social media.

"@MikeTrout worry about winning shit can" - @ Gus

Another fan pointed out that the Angels lacked the clutch factor and the killer instinct to win games.

"@MikeTrout So many issues… but most important is a shear lack of a killer instinct in every way… Trout great player but will never get angry…Rendon when on the field is too cool…Maddon never puts pressure on anyone…Ohtani way too inconsistent…and the bullpen yikes." - @ John Molla

"@MikeTrout So many issues… but most important is a shear lack of a killer instinct in every way… Trout great player but will never get angry…Rendon when on the field is too cool…Maddon never puts pressure on anyone…Ohtani way too inconsistent…and the bullpen yikes." - @ John Molla

One fan asked when Trout would step up and help end his own cold spell.

"@MikeTrout When do you plan on helping your team and snap that hitless streak" - @ Jose

"@MikeTrout When do you plan on helping your team and snap that hitless streak" - @ Jose

Finally, one fan hilariously hoped that they could find their missing bats at the airport, alluding to the team's lack of firepower.

"@MikeTrout Hopefully the bats are still at the airport where y'all left them." - @ Philip Stout

"@MikeTrout Hopefully the bats are still at the airport where y'all left them." - @ Philip Stout

Whatever the case may be with Trout's tweet, he'll surely be happy to be playing back at their home stadium after a lackluster roadtrip. It will be a test of their character as they host the Boston Red Sox, who, themselves, have struggled to start the season, but have recently turned it around and are inching closer toward a .500 record.

