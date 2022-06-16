“You just lost to one of the worst teams of all time” - MLB Twitter trolls San Francisco Giants after they lose to the league-worst Kansas City Royals

The San Francisco Giants experienced a rare setback this afternoon. They lost 2-3 to the league-worst Kansas City Royals, who own a 21-41 record. This marks their first loss in six games.

Before beating the Royals in the first two games of their three-game series this week, the Giants swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game set.

The San Francisco Giants now own a 35-27 record, placing them third in the National League West division. They're 3.5 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers and four wins behind the San Diego Padres. The Giants have won seven of their last 10 games.

Today's loss to the Royals was a good reminder that baseball is a game of failure. Batters who fail to record hits in 70% of at bats will still be worth millions of dollars in the big leagues. And teams who lose 35% of the time are considered elite.

Despite all that, MLB Twitter was relentless in its trolling of the San Francisco Giants this afternoon.

MLB Twitter reacts to the San Francisco Giants' loss to the Kansas City Royals

One Twitter user hopped on the trend of posting a meme with the caption, "You just lost," to troll the losing team.

This time, the picture featured Kansas City Royals rookie phenom Bobby Witt Jr. in the center with the caption:

"You just lost to one of the worst teams of all time."

This user thinks the Giants, despite their winning record, are a "pathetic" team. He says they have "poor [defense], volatile pitching and no clutch hitters."

James @IamPosey @SFGiants Well that was a pretty pathetic game. Don't let the record fool you, this is a bad roster. Poor defensively, volatile pitching, no clutch hitters @SFGiants Well that was a pretty pathetic game. Don't let the record fool you, this is a bad roster. Poor defensively, volatile pitching, no clutch hitters

Another user thinks it might be time to start worrying about Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford. He's batting .222 with five home runs and 27 RBIs this season.

McCoveyCove @McCoveyCoveHR @SFGiants Is it time to start worrying about Brandon Crawford? @SFGiants Is it time to start worrying about Brandon Crawford?

And to clarify, he wasn't talking about Crawford's defense, either.

McCoveyCove @McCoveyCoveHR @SFGiants And I’m not talking about his defense—his ABs are…not good @SFGiants And I’m not talking about his defense—his ABs are…not good

But at the same time, this user thinks Crawford's defense is to blame for the loss.

This fan blames San Francisco Giants skipper Gabe Kapler for the loss. He thinks his management style needs to change if the Giants want to start producing more offense.

That being said, the Giants are sixth in the league for runs scored. The statistics suggest their offense is just fine.

BordenGhost @BordenGhost @SFGiants Kapler has got to start playing small ball to manufacture runs. Gonzalez leads off with a double in the 7th. If Yaz bunts him over, he scores on Flores line out. Decisions like this cost them wins. @SFGiants Kapler has got to start playing small ball to manufacture runs. Gonzalez leads off with a double in the 7th. If Yaz bunts him over, he scores on Flores line out. Decisions like this cost them wins.

This user wishes the San Francisco Giants could've recorded back-to-back sweeps, one being against one of the league's best teams and the other against its worst.

The Giants will next face the Pirates in a three-game weekend series.

