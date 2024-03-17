“You killed it last night” - Albert Pujols' thrilled after meeting Bad Bunny at Crypto.com Arena event night

One of the greatest baseball legends, Albert Pujols, caught up with rap sensation Bad Bunny after his exhilarating concert at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The rapper brought his 'Most Wanted' tour to LA from March 13–15, 2024, when Pujols linked up with him on Bunny's last day of the tour in California.

Albert Pujols took to Instagram to share a highlight reel of the concert and him gifting one of his #5 Cardinals' jerseys with an endearing message written on it to rapper Bad Bunny. Bunny was observed holding the jersey, standing adjacent to the two-time World Series champion, as the duo then shook hands and embraced for a hug.

Pujols had a congratulatory caption to his post on Instagram, which read as follows:

"Bad Bunny gracias por tu cariño! La rompiste anoche en el Crypto.com Arena!"

The caption in English translates to:

"Bad Bunny thanks for the love! You killed it last night at the Crypto.com Arena!"

Albert Pujols is enjoying his retirement with his second wife, Nicole Fernandez. She met her in 2022, months after settling his divorce with his first wife, Deidre Pujols. Albert has three kids with his first wife.

Nicole is the daughter of Leonel Fernandez, who served as president of the Dominican Republic (two separate terms), the same country that Pujols hails from.

Pujols hung up his cleats after the 2022 MLB season, finishing at a.296 BA, 3,384 hits, 2,218 RBIs, and an astounding 703 home runs. Though he started his career as a first baseman, the big man finished as a DH with his boyhood MLB ballclub, the St. Louis Cardinals.

Albert Pujols envisions a managerial role with an MLB ballclub in the future

Albert Pujols has made it to back-to-back spring trainings for the Los Angeles Angels in an advisory role. In 2022, he intended to honour his personal service agreement with the Halos, which was stipulated at $10 million for 10 years, thereby making it to Angels spring training annually.

Now, Albert Pujols has agreed to manage the Leones del Escogido during the 2024–25 winter league. The ballcub hails from Santa Domingo, the same place that Pujols calls home.

But the 44-year-old MLB broadcaster just doesn't want to stop there, as he aspires to manage a team in the big leagues some day and voiced the same aspirations during the Halos spring training in 2024. Pujols said:

"Why not? If the opportunity is right one day, I think I’ll be ready for that. But I'm gonna focus on what I need to do which is be here for a week and then go to the D.R. and getting the team ready."

