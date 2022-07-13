 "You have been let go from the ball crew for sleeping on the job" - Los Angeles Dodgers manager recruits Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel for the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Jimmy Kimmel's Guillermo's Los Angeles Dodgers tryout is the talk of the MLB world. A few days back, Guillermo went to see Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts at Dodger Stadium. He told Roberts that he wanted to be part of the MLB fanchise that is currently reigning over the National League West.

Dave made him sit for a Q&A session before deciding to integrate him into the ball crew. Guillermo received a trial for catching, fielding, ball handling, and throwing speed. He spent his time joking with everyone instead of trying to prove his baseball skills.

"Guillermo tries out to be part of the Dodgers Ball Crew, and we give him a special surprise from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts." - Jimmy Kimmel Live

Seeing Guillermo's indifference, Roberts let him know that he didn't belong on a Major League Baseball field.

He said, "You are one of the most unathletic people I have ever seen. And, you are possibly intoxicated right now. And, you have absolutely no business being on a Major League Baseball field."

Dave jubilantly congratulated him and made him a part of the Los Angeles Dodgers ball crew anyway.

Guillermo was caught sleeping on duty as part of the Los Angeles Dodgers ball crew

Dodger Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Dodgers

Once appointed to the ball crew, Guillermo was assigned duty in a game. Justin Turner was at bat in the fourth inning of a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks. The next moment, Guillermo is seen dozing as the ball rolls down the left field line toward him.

The MLB commentator is heard saying, "Will he ever get up?"

Finally, Dave Roberts is seen firing him for being irresponsible and negligent.

Guillermo is all set to participate in MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

American actor and comedian Anthony Anderson was guest hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and announced a surprise for Guillermo.

Dave Roberts, the Dodgers manager, had sent a video to break the good news.

He said, "Hey Guillermo! I have some good news and some bad news. The bad news is, you have been let go from the ball crew for sleeping on the job. But the good news is, we recruit you to play in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. It is this Saturday, July 16. Get in the shape. Good luck!"

Upon hearing this, Guillermo felt ecstatic.

Mestiza @meli_di_melody @JimmyKimmelLive @IAMGUILLERMO @Dodgers OMG Guillermo you had me cracking up 🤣🤣🤣 BUT congratulations on the Celebrity Softball Game 🥳 Have fun 🤗 @JimmyKimmelLive @IAMGUILLERMO @Dodgers OMG Guillermo you had me cracking up 🤣🤣🤣 BUT congratulations on the Celebrity Softball Game 🥳 Have fun 🤗 https://t.co/lNKU14d1yO

"OMG Guillermo you had me cracking up BUT congratulations on the Celebrity Softball Game. Have fun." - Mestiza

There was a round of applause for Guillermo on the show, and Anthony Anderson asked him to make them proud.

Are you ready to watch the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game this Saturday?

